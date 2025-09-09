Attorney General Hanaway Secures Conviction Of Child Predator In Lafayette County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced today that a Lafayette County jury has convicted Joel Smith of Statutory Sodomy in the First Degree for the repeated sexual abuse of a five-year-old boy between May 1 and August 2, 2023.

The jury heard devastating statements from the young victim, now seven years old, along with his family members and multiple professionals who investigated the abuse. After only two hours of deliberation, jurors returned a guilty verdict, ensuring that Smith will finally be held accountable for the horrific crimes he inflicted on an innocent child.

“This verdict delivers long-overdue justice for a little boy who endured unimaginable suffering at the hands of a predator,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “Crimes of this nature are among the most vile and destructive in our society, and my Office will use every tool at our disposal to make sure those who brutalize children are locked away where they can never harm again.”

Assistant Attorneys General Tristin M. Estep and Jeff Suddy, Jr. prosecuted the case, with vital support from victim advocate Carrie Boessen and investigator Rob Jauer. Smith, who was indicted by a Lafayette County grand jury in February 2024, faces a minimum of 10 years in the Department of Corrections, with up to life in prison. Sentencing is set for October 20, 2025, before the Honorable Josh Taylor.

“I am proud of the dedicated prosecutors and staff in our Public Protection Section,” said Greg Goodwin, Public Protection Section Chief Counsel. “Their tireless work keeps Missourians safe and ensures that the most dangerous offenders are in prison, rather than roaming free to harm again.”

