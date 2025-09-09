Rule 10 Assurance Statement: Accredited NONPUBLIC School Systems

All accredited NONPUBLIC school systems are required to complete a Rule 10 Assurance Statement. The Assurance Statement reflects compliance with Rule 10 regulations and allows for the self-reporting of unmet regulations for the 2025-2026 School Year.

NAC 92 Chapter 10 003.07 Assurance Statement. Each school system shall, by November 1 of each year, submit to the Department an Assurance Statement, as prescribed by the Department, signed by a representative of the school system governing body affirming compliance or specifically noting any noncompliance with the regulations contained in this Chapter.

The Rule 10 Assurance Nonpublic 2025-2026 collection is accessible via the legacy NDE Portal. An activation code will be needed to add the collection to a portal account (if it hasn’t been added already). This can be obtained from the portal District Administrator through their District Admin tab. Once obtained, the collection can be added within the Data Collections tab beginning Monday, September 8, 2025. Submission of the Annual Assurance Statement must be time stamped before 11:59 p.m. on November 1, 2025.

Additional directions for completing the Rule 10 Nonpublic School Assurance Statement can be found within the collection itself. Please note that any self-reporting of unmet regulations will not automatically result in a Formal Notice unless that regulation is mandatory by State Statute.

Contact Information:

Accessing the NDE Portal: NDE Service Desk (NDE.ServiceDesk@Nebraska.gov)

Questions regarding compliance and interpretation of regulations: Accreditation (nde.accreditation@nebraska.gov)