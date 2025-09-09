Aura Launches Official Claude MCP Connector for Real-Time Workforce Intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aura Intelligence, the leading platform for workforce decision intelligence, today announced the launch of its Claude app. This marks a major milestone in Aura’s mission to bring real-time workforce analytics directly into the tools business leaders and analysts already use, unlocking faster, smarter, and more secure decision-making.

Claude users can now tap directly into Aura’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) server to access real-time workforce benchmarks across 20 million companies, including headcount trends, role composition, tenure, and organizational structure.

With a simple prompt, consultants, investors, and operators can understand:

“How has Microsoft’s hiring changed over the past year?”

“Compare the org structures of Salesforce and HubSpot.”

The integration is built on Anthropic’s secure MCP protocol, ensuring authenticated access with enterprise-grade governance.

“The Claude integration brings workforce data directly into market research conversations,” said Setareh Lotfi, CTO of Aura. “When analysts are discussing a company or sector, they can instantly pull hiring trends and org data without breaking context. It’s a simple way to ground strategic discussions in real workforce intelligence.”

“Executives don’t want more dashboards, they want better decisions,” said Evan Sohn, CEO of Aura Intelligence. “Putting our benchmarks into Claude means leaders can evaluate targets, benchmark competitors, and spot talent gaps in the flow of work.”

Aura joins a select group of Anthropic’s MCP-enabled partners, including Canva, Plaid, Stripe, Asana, PayPal, and Notion, delivering deep labor market and organizational analytics to Claude’s expanding ecosystem.

Why It Matters

For years, workforce analytics has been fragmented, stagnant, and confined to dashboards, particularly for consultants, investors, and strategy teams. Aura addresses this by continuously cleaning and enriching billions of public data points, including job postings, online resumes, employee sentiment, and subsidiary mappings, then distilling them into trusted insights using advanced AI models.

Now, instead of toggling between tools, Claude users can:

-Evaluate acquisition targets

-Benchmark competitors’ org structures

-Track headcount and role mix shifts

-Spot emerging talent gaps

As demand for AI-native analytics grows, Aura is becoming the go-to provider of labor market infrastructure across industries.

The Claude-Aura Experience

Instant Access: One-click setup from Claude’s official directory - visit Anthropic’s connector directory to connect

Enterprise-Grade Security: Built on Anthropic’s authenticated remote MCP standard

Powered by Aura: Data from 20M public and private companies and 1B+ professional profiles

Expanding Features: Job posting and sentiment analysis coming soon

Availability

Aura’s Claude connector app is now listed in Anthropic’s official connector directory. Access is available to Claude’s Team, Enterprise, and Max plan subscribers.

Aura customers will receive access to the Claude integration.

In addition, Aura is launching a $100/month self-serve plan (along with a 5-day trial) via Claude - providing users with affordable access to core benchmarks, trend insights, and company lookups directly inside chat.

About Aura Intelligence

Aura is a decision intelligence platform that turns fragmented workforce and competitive data into real-time, actionable insights. Originally incubated by Bain & Company, Aura powers smarter decisions for consultants, investors, and enterprises using AI-driven analysis of hiring trends, talent composition, and organizational change. Backed by a proprietary dataset spanning 20 million companies and 1B+ profiles, Aura is building the Bloomberg Terminal for workforce strategy. Learn more at www.getaura.ai.

