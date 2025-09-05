Kojo Launches AI-Powered Content Planner to Help Teams Beat the Algorithm and Predict Their Next Viral Video

Kojo, the creator-led AI startup, announced the official launch of its new AI content planner — a first-of-its-kind platform.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kojo, the creator-led AI startup founded by entrepreneur Gregg Clunis, today announced the official launch of its new AI content planner — a first-of-its-kind platform designed to help social media teams predict, plan, and produce high-performing short-form content with confidence.

The platform, available now at kojo.gg, uses artificial intelligence to analyze a brand’s existing social media performance and generate actionable insights. Instead of guessing what will resonate with audiences, teams can now predict the potential performance of a video idea before investing time and resources into production.

“The purpose of Kojo’s platform is simple: to help you find your next viral video faster,” said Gregg Clunis, founder of Kojo. “Social media has always been treated like a lottery — throw enough content out and hope something sticks. Our software replaces luck with predictability, so teams can beat the algorithm instead of being ruled by it.”

Key Features Include:

AI Performance Prediction – Analyze content ideas in advance and estimate platform-specific performance ranges.

Sentiment Analysis Across Platforms – Track audience response in real time, identifying what’s resonating — and what isn’t.

Content Trees for Creative Scaling – Generate variations of top-performing posts to expand reach without reinventing the wheel.

Action-Ready Insights – Instead of overwhelming teams with data, Kojo turns analysis into clear next steps.

Early adopters include social media teams and agencies managing multi-platform campaigns. Kojo has already helped brands repurpose winning organic content into paid campaigns that outperform traditional strategies at a fraction of the cost.

Future iterations will include a built-in UGC (user-generated content) marketplace, enabling brands to replicate successful content formats and instantly connect with creators for scalable production.

Clunis, whose agency experience includes running campaigns for Lenovo Legion and other major enterprise brands, sees Kojo as part of a broader shift toward AI-first creative marketing. “We’re building the ‘Cursor for content marketing,’”he explained, referencing the AI coding tool that revolutionized software development. “Just like AI can now help you build apps, we believe it should help you build smarter, more effective social media campaigns.”

About Kojo

Kojo is an AI-powered creative company helping brands and agencies beat the algorithm and produce content that works. Combining proprietary AI software with a creative-first philosophy, Kojo enables teams to reduce wasted ad spend, scale content production, and predict high-performing campaigns with confidence. Learn more at www.kojo.gg.

