Artist Sabin Howard Issues Open Letter on Protecting Intellectual Property in Monumental Public Art

Sabin Howard's Grand Liberty Arch - Eastern Side Sabin Howard Grand Liberty Arch, Western Side Master sculptor Sabin Howard sculpting Flying Guy Sabin Howard in front of the National WWI Memorial Sabin Howard at the WWI Memorial Illumination Ceremony

Sabin Howard's Patriotic American History Arch Celebrating Our Nation's 250th Birthday and our Invincible American Spirit

The Grand Liberty Arch will be an epic destination monument celebrating our nation and people.” — Sabin Howard

DRAPER, UT, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned sculptor Sabin Howard today announced the publication of his open letter addressing the importance of protecting artistic intellectual property in connection with his latest monumental project, the Grand Liberty Arch. Envisioned as a national symbol of hope, resilience, and liberty, the Arch has been conceived to inspire communities across America and stand as a beacon for generations to come.

The Grand Liberty Arch was conceived and developed by Sabin Howard Sculpture LLC and has been actively promoted since November 2024 through the project’s websites—americanculturalrenaissance.com (http://americanculturalrenaissance.com/) and grandlibertyarch.com (http://grandlibertyarch.com/)—as well as through professional presentations to sponsors beginning in February 2024. Copyright for the Arch and related creative works has been formally filed with the U.S. Copyright Office, securing exclusive protections.

In his statement, Howard emphasized the dual role of the project as both a cultural symbol and a legal responsibility. “The Grand Liberty Arch is more than a work of art—it is an invitation for communities to unite around the ideals that shape our shared story,” said Howard. “With that purpose comes the responsibility to honor and protect the intellectual property that makes such a vision possible. Appropriation of this work without authorization infringes upon those rights, which are essential safeguards for all artists.”

Howard underscored that protecting an artist’s intellectual property is not merely a legal principle but also an act of respect. “When communities uphold these protections, they foster a culture of integrity and inspiration in the arts. I remain committed to advancing the Grand Liberty Arch with authenticity and vision, and I invite the public to join in celebrating a project that embodies our greatest ideals and freedoms.”

The full open letter is available on Sabin Howard's Instagram: (http://instagram.com/sabinhowardsculpture).

About Sabin Howard Sculpture LLC

Sabin Howard is an internationally acclaimed sculptor whose works celebrate the human form and the enduring ideals of culture and civilization. Through his studio, Sabin Howard Sculpture LLC, he leads large-scale projects that bring together artistry, craftsmanship, and national symbolism. For more information about the Grand Liberty Arch, please visit americanculturalrenaissance.com (http://americanculturalrenaissance.com/) or grandlibertyarch.com (http://grandlibertyarch.com/).

