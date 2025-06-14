Superhuman Film Announces Completion of Documentary: HEROIC: Sabin Howard Sculpts the National WWI Memorial

GIVE EVERYTHING

This film is a monument of love to my heroic husband Sabin Howard, who undertook an epic challenge to create the sculpture for the WWI Memorial.” — Traci L. Slatton

DRAPER, UT, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Superhuman Film Productions is proud to announce the completion of its highly anticipated documentary, HEROIC: Sabin Howard Sculpts the National WWI Memorial. The film, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Traci L. Slatton, offers an unprecedented look behind the scenes as Master Sculptor Sabin Howard brings to life the National World War I Memorial in Washington, D.C.

HEROIC chronicles the artistic journey, technical challenges, and emotional stakes involved in creating one of the most significant public monuments of our time. The documentary features Sabin Howard as both the star and producer, capturing his vision and dedication as he sculpts a tribute to the valor and sacrifice of American soldiers.

The production team includes sculptor Charlie Mostow as assistant director, whose unique perspective as an artist enriches the storytelling. Kathleen Glynn, an Academy Award-winning executive producer, brings her expertise and passion for documentary filmmaking to the project. Madeleine Howard serves as assistant producer, contributing to the film’s creative and organizational success.

Filmmaker Claire Dooley joined the team as consulting editor, ensuring the documentary’s narrative is both engaging and impactful. The film’s evocative score is composed by Hungarian composer Imre Czomba, whose music brings emotional depth and resonance to the story.

Director Traci L. Slatton leads the team with her signature blend of artistry and insight, guiding viewers through the intricate process of monumental sculpture and the personal stories that shape it.

Superhuman Film Productions invites audiences, art lovers, and history enthusiasts to experience the making of the National WWI Memorial through this compelling documentary. Further details regarding festival screenings and distribution will be announced soon.

