Jill E. Hersch Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Purpose-Driven Leadership

FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jill E. Hersch, founder of NS Optimum, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how resilience, determination, and giving back have shaped her leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Hersch explores the power of education and persistence in overcoming adversity, and breaks down how resourcefulness and hustle can inspire lasting change.“Persistence through privation means always seeking workarounds to overcome obstacles,” said Hersch.Jill’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/jill-e-hersch

