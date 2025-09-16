Anidjar & Levine Attorney Jeff Davis to Speak at Seminar on Jury Selection, AI & Social Media December 9, 2025

Attorney Jeff Davis to Speak as Guest at Trial Lawyers Seminar on Dec. 9, 2025

In today’s digital era, jury selection demands new strategies. Lawyers must adapt to evolving juror views shaped by technology and social media” — Jeff Davis

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The law firm of Anidjar & Levine announced that attorney Jeff Davis will serve as a guest lecturer and faculty member for an upcoming statewide seminar dedicated to trial lawyers and judges. The event, scheduled for December 9, 2025, will be held via webinar and will focus on advancing trial skills and courtroom professionalism.

Jury Selection in the Modern Era:

Davis is set to present “The Art of Jury Selection in Florida: The Nuts and Bolts – A Plaintiff’s View in the Era of AI and Social Media.” His lecture will explore how artificial intelligence, online narratives, and shifting public attitudes are reshaping voir dire. The session will provide trial attorneys with practical strategies to adapt to evolving jury pools in Florida.

Adapting to Technology and Juror Bias:

The upcoming lecture will emphasize the challenges of evaluating potential jurors whose perspectives are increasingly influenced by digital platforms and emerging technologies. Davis will also highlight how traditional trial practices must adapt to maintain fairness and impartiality in today’s courtrooms.

Anidjar & Levine’s Role in Legal Education:

This seminar reflects Anidjar & Levine’s broader commitment to legal education and professional development. The firm’s attorneys not only represent clients across Florida but also teach, mentor, and engage actively in the legal community. Their work strengthens the trial bar through continuing education and thought leadership.

ABOTA Membership and Professionalism:

Davis is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), an invitation-only organization that promotes ethics, professionalism, and the constitutional right to a jury trial. His participation in the seminar underscores both his professional standing and the firm’s dedication to advancing the practice of law statewide.

About Anidjar & Levine:

Anidjar & Levine is a law firm representing clients in personal injury, criminal defense, workers’ compensation, and civil litigation. Founded on a commitment to client-centered advocacy, the firm has built a reputation for responsiveness, accessibility, and results-driven representation. Beyond the courtroom, Anidjar & Levine attorneys are deeply engaged in professional education, community service, and leadership within the legal profession. The firm’s mission extends beyond legal victories, as its lawyers actively contribute to strengthening the justice system, mentoring the next generation of attorneys, and upholding the highest standards of ethics and professionalism. With offices across the state, Anidjar & Levine continues to set the benchmark for vigorous client advocacy and leadership in Florida’s legal community. Contact us at www.anidjarlevine.com

Legal Disclaimer:

