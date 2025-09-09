Cindy Christi Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Authentic Leadership

FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cindy Christi, founder of Legacy Maker Academy, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how authenticity and purpose drive transformative leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Christi explores the power of embracing one’s unique story to fuel authentic leadership and inspire others. She breaks down how vulnerability, core values, and genuine connections create lasting impact.“Embracing your unique story fuels authentic leadership and inspires others to do the same,” said Christi.Cindy’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/cindy-christi

