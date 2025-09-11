Sky Eye Network Success: Cosmic Drone Services Expands into Mapping and Thermal Wildlife Surveys

Cosmic Drone Services logo

KINGWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cosmic Drone Services , founded by Cuatro Hundley, announced the expansion of its professional drone offerings to include mapping and thermal wildlife surveys. The Boerne, Texas–based company, a member of Sky Eye Network (SEN) since September 2024, has already established a strong presence in real estate and ranch property services and is now broadening its reach into advanced aerial applications.Cuatro, who attended Drone Command Live in August 2024 and was trained by The Drone Boss , launched Cosmic Drone Services after a career shift from trail building and construction. “My only discontent was sitting on the couch not working for 18 months,” he said, reflecting on the recovery from multiple surgeries that pushed him to seek a new path. “I knew I couldn’t continue with construction, but I also knew I still wanted to help people while being outdoors. Research led me to Drone Command Live, and the rest is history.”Since joining Sky Eye Network, Cuatro has grown a real estate vertical, captured multi-million-dollar ranch properties, and participated in large-scale events such as the Tour de Boerne charity bike ride, where he volunteered as one of two drone photographers supporting over 1,000 riders and nearly 200 volunteers.Cuatro credits mentorship and mindset training as key drivers of his success. “Life after SEN is me looking in the mirror knowing I made the right choice. I realized I could invest in someone else’s knowledge and success to minimize my mistakes and accelerate my own journey. SEN and Gina's Magnet Mindset Masters Program have been my catalysts for self-transformation.”Recognition has followed his determination—Cuatro was named Sky Eye Network’s Super Star of the Month. He has also expanded his visibility through strategic partnerships, including a referral agreement with a nationwide web development firm. “My intention is to become a nationwide drone services referral source for them, leveraging the strength of SEN members,” he explained.Cosmic Drone Services continues to build momentum, with upcoming projects, networking investments such as the CCIM Symposium in San Antonio, and new service capabilities.Cuatro offers advice to fellow entrepreneurs and drone professionals: “What you think, you become. What you feel, you attract. What you imagine, you create. Get out and ‘Do the Do,’ as Gina says.”Cosmic Drone Services, based in Boerne, Texas, provides professional drone services for real estate, ranch properties, and commercial clients, with new offerings in mapping and thermal wildlife surveys. Founder Cuatro Hundley is trained by The Drone Boss, a graduate of Drone Command Live, and a member of Sky Eye Network and the Magnet Mindset Masters Program.For more information, visit https://cosmicdroneservices.com

