Sky Eye Network Success: Aerial Photography Studios Expands Drone Services into Hotels and Resorts

KINGWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aerial Photography Studios , founded by Tim Vittetoe, announced an expansion of its drone services to include hotels and resorts, building on its established work with small businesses. The company, based in Phoenix, Arizona, was launched after Tim attended Drone Command Live on August 2, 2023, and joined Sky Eye Network (SEN) just three days later.Tim saw early on the opportunity created by what he calls the “exponential growth of the drone industry” and sought a proven system to turn that opportunity into a business. His decision to attend Drone Command Live was driven by urgency. “I wanted to learn more about the tremendous growth of the drone market, the opportunity, and how to turn it into business,” he said.Since joining Sky Eye Network, Tim has credited the training, mentorship, and support from Damon Darnall, Gina Eubank, Mark Stone, Victoria Griggs, and the broader SEN community with accelerating his growth. “The support from SEN staff and fellow members has been truly incredible. Thanks to them, I’ve gained lifelong friendships, valuable business insights, encouragement, and solid advice. The challenges are still there—but having a strong support system makes the journey so much easier.”Aerial Photography Studios began with a focus on serving small businesses and is now moving into hospitality, offering professional aerial photography and videography for hotels and resorts. Tim says that one of the greatest impacts of Sky Eye Network has been clarity in how he spends his time. “Joining SEN has provided a forum for me to learn from others, do what works, connect with like-minded people, and decide how I want to spend my most precious commodity—my time.”Tim emphasizes persistence and action as keys to success. “Trust. Be persistent. Don’t wait until things are perfect—take imperfect action. Fail, and fail often. Be comfortable with being uncomfortable. And most importantly, be grateful.”Aerial Photography Studios, based in Phoenix, Arizona, provides professional drone services to small businesses and is expanding into hotels and resorts. Founder Tim Vittetoe is trained by The Drone Boss , a graduate of Drone Command Live, and an active member of Sky Eye Network.For more information, visit https://aerialphotographystudios.com

