Investments in Northern Border Security

State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “We appreciate Governor Hochul for funding the strategic investments in personnel, technology and equipment that will be used to combat transnational crime at the northern border. With these new resources, we are better equipped to track cross-border criminal activity, share intelligence with our law enforcement partners, and disrupt criminal networks before they can endanger New Yorkers.”

The $8 million investment in Governor Hochul’s FY26 State Budget provides funding for personnel and equipment enhancements including additional investigators for the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force in Plattsburgh, six intelligence analysts who provide investigative support for cross-border cases, additional investigators and intelligence analysts for the State Police counter drone initiative, and additional support personnel. Additionally, State Police in the North Country have utilized funding for mobile license plate readers, counter drone equipment and software, and patrol vehicles and boats.

Governor Hochul also directed $127 million for local police agencies across the state to upgrade law enforcement technology, including $2.6 million for police departments in the North Country. More than half a million dollars of that funding was awarded to the Plattsburgh Police Department to enable the purchase of two drones and a 3-D crime scene laser scanner.