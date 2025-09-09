Combating Hunger and Supporting Farmers

In recognition of Hunger Action Month, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that, since 2020, New York has dedicated more than $500 million to projects that will increase access to fresh, local food for New Yorkers in need and provide new markets for New York farmers. State landmarks will be lit in orange today, on Hunger Action Day, to raise awareness of this important issue and to highlight New York's continued commitment to combating hunger in our communities. In addition, the Governor also highlighted actions taking place across New York State in recognition of Hunger Action Month and encouraged New Yorkers to take part in the fight against hunger.

“New Yorkers band together during the toughest of times, including during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping their neighbors in need and supporting our farmers who continued to feed us,” Governor Hochul said. “As our state began to emerge from the health crisis, I vowed to prioritize investments in our food access programs to help those New York families who were struggling to put food on the table. With more than $500 million invested since those early days, I’m proud of what we have been able to accomplish, reaching people in need while providing a boost to our farmers. New Yorkers always lend a helping hand in times of need, and I encourage everyone to get involved with their local food banks this Hunger Action Month.”

Increasing Food Access and Supporting New York’s Farmers

The Governor continues to prioritize increasing access to food for all New Yorkers, with the Department of Agriculture and Markets implementing an array of programs to build a more resilient food system and ensure that farmers can connect with new local markets.

Over the last five years, approximately $500 million state and federal funding dollars has been dedicated to food banks, farms, schools, and food organizations and businesses at every point along the supply chain, through New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets’ programming, to strengthen the food system and bring local meats, eggs, dairy, produce, and more to families in need. The funding has been committed through 19 different programs and initiatives that were created to reduce hunger, strengthen the local food supply chain and support the state’s agricultural industry. Highlights include:

The FreshConnect Program and the FreshConnect Fresh2You program , which now doubles the buying power for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients at farmers' markets across New York State. The initiative provides eligible New Yorkers with a dollar-for-dollar match of up to $50 per day at participating farmers’ markets, which allows families in need to purchase more healthy food, including produce, dairy, eggs and meats.

, which now doubles the buying power for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients at farmers' markets across New York State. The initiative provides eligible New Yorkers with a dollar-for-dollar match of up to $50 per day at participating farmers’ markets, which allows families in need to purchase more healthy food, including produce, dairy, eggs and meats. The Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) promotes local producers by expanding their sales at farmers' markets and farm stands and fosters healthy communities through the consumption of locally grown foods. Eligible consumers are provided with coupons to use for fresh fruits and vegetables at the more than 700 market locations, including farmers' markets, farm stands, and mobile market stops participating in the FMNP, supplying healthy homegrown foods to communities across New York.

promotes local producers by expanding their sales at farmers' markets and farm stands and fosters healthy communities through the consumption of locally grown foods. Eligible consumers are provided with coupons to use for fresh fruits and vegetables at the more than 700 market locations, including farmers' markets, farm stands, and mobile market stops participating in the FMNP, supplying healthy homegrown foods to communities across New York. The Food Access Expansion Grant Program provides $10 million to help increase food access for New Yorkers living in areas without grocery stores and without options for healthy, affordable food. It provides infrastructure funding to support the development and expansion of supermarkets, food cooperatives, permanent farm stands, and other retail food stores in underserved regions of the state while also increasing markets for New York farmers. Last week, the State celebrated the State’s $10 million Food Access Expansion Grant Program awards and the kick off of Hunger Action Month with a visit to Broome County Council of Churches to get a sneak peek of its progress on a project funded in part through the program.

provides $10 million to help increase food access for New Yorkers living in areas without grocery stores and without options for healthy, affordable food. It provides infrastructure funding to support the development and expansion of supermarkets, food cooperatives, permanent farm stands, and other retail food stores in underserved regions of the state while also increasing markets for New York farmers. Last week, the State celebrated the State’s $10 million Food Access Expansion Grant Program awards and the kick off of Hunger Action Month with a visit to Broome County Council of Churches to get a sneak peek of its progress on a project funded in part through the program. The Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Grant Program offered funding through two grant opportunities — Infrastructure Grants and Equipment-Only Grants — to provide capital and technical assistance to farmers and food businesses operating at the middle of the supply chain. In June, Governor Hochul announced $13.7 million in funding for 19 projects statewide through the program, helping to enhance coordination throughout the food system and improve access to markets for farmers.

offered funding through two grant opportunities — Infrastructure Grants and Equipment-Only Grants — to provide capital and technical assistance to farmers and food businesses operating at the middle of the supply chain. In June, Governor Hochul announced $13.7 million in funding for 19 projects statewide through the program, helping to enhance coordination throughout the food system and improve access to markets for farmers. The New York State Grown & Certified Infrastructure, Technology, Research, and Development (NYS G&C ITRD) Grant Program was created to strengthen the businesses that produce, process, or distribute NYS Grown & Certified food or beverage products. Recently, $8.5 million was awarded to 69 farms, food processors, and distributors across the State through the program.

was created to strengthen the businesses that produce, process, or distribute NYS Grown & Certified food or beverage products. Recently, $8.5 million was awarded to 69 farms, food processors, and distributors across the State through the program. The Regional School Food Infrastructure Grant Program, which provides $50 million over five years to support regional cooking facilities that will facilitate the use of fresh New York State farm products in meal preparation for K-12 school children. In May, projects on Long Island and in Central New York were awarded $5 million each to improve meal preparation and distribution for Kindergarten through Grade 12 students using local agricultural products through the second round of funding. This builds on the Farm to School Grants Program, which continues to support local food purchasing initiatives of local schools.

which provides $50 million over five years to support regional cooking facilities that will facilitate the use of fresh New York State farm products in meal preparation for K-12 school children. In May, projects on Long Island and in Central New York were awarded $5 million each to improve meal preparation and distribution for Kindergarten through Grade 12 students using local agricultural products through the second round of funding. This builds on the Farm to School Grants Program, which continues to support local food purchasing initiatives of local schools. The New York Food for New York Families Program, funded through a United States Department of Agriculture grant to the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, provided nearly $50 million to partner food banks and food service organizations to implement projects that purchase New York-grown food products and distribute them to underserved communities. It also provides technical assistance to help growers sell into the New York Food for New York Families program. Future rounds of this program have been canceled as part of the federal administration’s actions targeting and slashing food access programs.

Additionally, the Nourish New York initiative, which is funded through the New York State Department of Health and administered jointly with the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, reroutes New York's surplus agricultural products to the populations who need them most through the state's emergency food network. The program, which was launched in May 2020 as an emergency relief program during the COVID-19 pandemic, also provides much-needed support for the food producers and farmers who lost markets due to the pandemic by allowing the purchase of agricultural products directly from New York farmers and food processors. In November 2021, Governor Hochul signed legislation codifying the Nourish New York program permanently in state law.

Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “Healthy food is a form of healthcare, and having access to it is a right every New Yorker deserves. With the federal government cutting support for programs that help families put meals on the table, the stakes couldn’t be higher for New York to lead in the fight against hunger. Over the years, we’ve made agriculture a statewide priority: building supply chains that strengthen the connection between upstate farmers and downstate communities, bringing supermarkets and permanent farm stands to food deserts, and expanding access to fresh food in underserved regions. I thank Governor Hochul for highlighting Hunger Action Month and the programs we’ve championed that are feeding families and supporting the farmers who grow our food.”

New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “Hunger Action Month always offers us the opportunity to reflect on, raise awareness of, and take action to combat food insecurity in our communities and fight for greater food access for all. Ensuring every New Yorker has fresh, healthy food on their plate has always been a top priority for the Department, and that starts with connecting the dots between our farmers, our families who face continued food insecurity, and our great network of food banks and pantries that work so hard to get food on tables statewide. I thank Governor Hochul and all of our partners across the state for continuing to support such decisive, good-sense programs, and encourage all New Yorkers to lend a hand to their neighbors this month, and all year round.”

New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Good nutrition is the foundation of overall health, giving children a healthy start in life and preventing chronic disease in adults. Food security is also a critical social determinant of health. It’s vital that together, under the leadership of Governor Hochul and with the collaboration of our state and local partners, we continue to make these impactful investments into our food access programs to ensure New Yorkers have healthy food options they can afford.”

New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher said, “Farmers are an essential part of turning food insecurity into food security for all New Yorkers. Without farmers, it would not be possible to have the bounty of fresh, healthy foods that are so important to nutrition in our daily lives. And without vital health, nutrition, and infrastructure programs shepherded by Governor Hochul and the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, it would not be possible to make that nutritious food available to the people who need it most. During Hunger Action Month, we thank the governor, the Department of Agriculture, and especially the farmers who work so hard every day to bring fresh food to our neighbors, our schools, and our communities across New York.”

Feeding New York State Executive Director Kathleen Stress said, “When it comes to innovative programming that both supports local farmers and bolsters food access for struggling families, New York is leading the way. Through programs such as Nourish New York and New York Food for New York Families, our state has invested over $250 million in recent years to help food banks, pantries, nonprofits, and local schools purchase nutritious food grown right here in the Empire State. Our association applauds state leadership for fighting hunger with policies that also support New York farms.”

Other state agencies are also spearheading additional programs to bring food to underserved communities. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation administers the New York State Food Donation and Food Scraps Recycling Program, which assists not-for-profits that provide emergency food relief in New York State and municipalities seeking to start or expand existing food scraps recycling programs and facilities.

The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) oversees the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in New York State, which provides food benefits to help 2.9 million recipients – most of whom are children, older adults or disabled — put food on the table. The Department of Agriculture and Markets has also worked over the years with OTDA on the SNAP-Education Community Growers and Food Box Grant Programs, which have now been canceled by the federal administration for future rounds of funding.

The recently enacted “Big Ugly Bill” will result in an estimated 300,000+ households in New York State losing some or all of their SNAP benefits, shift $1.4 billion in new costs annually to state and local governments, and worsen food insecurity while hurting local businesses. In the wake of these actions, Governor Hochul is more committed than ever to ensuring all New Yorkers have access to healthy, affordable food.

Universal School Meals Program

The FY26 Enacted Budget included $340 million for school meals, a $160 million year-to-year increase, and requires all school districts, charter schools, and nonpublic schools that participate in the national school lunch and breakfast program to provide free breakfast and lunch meals to all students regardless of their families’ income. The Governor’s 2025 State of the State initiative thereby reduces costs for families and ensures no student goes hungry at school. Under this initiative, the State will pay the student’s share of costs for all meals served to students not already receiving free meals, expanding eligibility for free meals to roughly 280,000 additional students.

State Landmarks Lit in Orange

State landmarks will be lit orange on Tuesday, September 9, in recognition of Hunger Action Day and Hunger Action Month. The state landmarks that will be lit orange in recognition of Hunger Action Month include:

1WTC

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park

Food Distribution Events

Additionally, many of New York State's 10 regional food banks are also each recognizing Hunger Action Month this month, giving New Yorkers a great opportunity to get involved on the ground in their own communities. Planned activities include a series of food distributions, food drives, and other community events to support their hunger relief missions. Some examples include:

Food banks are also encouraging New Yorkers to wear orange on Hunger Action Day and post to social media to raise awareness of the cause.

About Hunger Action Month

New York State has long been committed to the fight against hunger. According to a report from the Office of the State Comptroller, between 2019 and 2021, approximately 10 percent of New Yorkers, or approximately 800,000 households, experienced food insecurity and struggled with food affordability. Celebrated annually in September, Hunger Action Month aims to raise awareness about food insecurity and to encourage people to take part in the fight against hunger. New Yorkers are encouraged to contact their local food bank at feedingnys.org/our-member-food-banks/ to find out how to get involved in Hunger Action Month and help their local communities.