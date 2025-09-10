Sky Eye Network Success: AirScape360 Expands Drone Media Services in Kansas City

AirScape360 Logo

KINGWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AirScape360 , founded by entrepreneur Anthony Sirovatka, announced new expansion plans to provide aerial video and photography services in partnership with local media companies. The company, based in Kansas City, Missouri, launched in 2024 after Sirovatka attended Drone Command Live and joined Sky Eye Network (SEN), a national organization for drone entrepreneurs trained by The Drone Boss Since its founding, AirScape360 has delivered aerial services in residential real estate and construction projects. Building on this foundation, the business is now preparing to collaborate with media outlets to deliver high-definition aerial video and still photography to support marketing campaigns, online platforms, and client engagement.Sky Eye Network’s annual members-only business development event called BizCon, also played a pivotal role in Anthony’s growth. “BizCon 2024 was awesome. I learned a lot and met a bunch of like-minded business owners. I definitely will be attending in 2025,” he said.One proud moment since joining Sky Eye Network came from an everyday encounter that turned into a marketing opportunity. After dining at Hawaiian Bros Island Grill, Anthony spoke with the owner about his business and offered to post an aerial video of the restaurant on Google Maps. The 27-second video has accumulated more than 64,000 views in just four months.Looking ahead, AirScape360 plans to continue serving real estate and construction clients while building partnerships with local media companies to provide professional aerial content.Anthony’s advice to other entrepreneurs reflects his straightforward approach: “Stay focused on what you do best, don't be shy, talk to everyone about your business. You never know where your next lead will come from. Be honest and clear and let your personality shine. Talk to other SEN members who get it. What you put in is what you get out. Plant the seed, and your business will always grow.”AirScape360, based in Kansas City, Missouri, provides aerial photography and videography services for real estate, construction, and local businesses, with upcoming expansions into media partnerships. Founder Anthony Sirovatka is trained by The Drone Boss, a graduate of Drone Command Live, and an active member of Sky Eye Network.For more information, visit https://airscape360.com/

