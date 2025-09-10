Invitation from Georgia less than a month before elections makes meaningful observation impossible: ODIHR statement

WARSAW, 9 September 2025 – The invitation by the Georgian authorities to observe the local elections taking place on 4 October, less than a month before election day, leaves insufficient time for credible and meaningful observation, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) said in a statement today.

“Transparent and credible election observation requires thorough preparation and an ability to access key stages of the election process, in line with our comprehensive methodology,” said ODIHR Director Maria Telalian. “Regrettably, the Georgian authorities’ decision to invite us at such a late stage prevents meaningful observation, and ODIHR will not be in a position to deploy an election observation mission. We nonetheless hope to continue our longstanding co-operation with Georgia’s institutions and civil society to strengthen democracy and human rights.”

In its contacts with the Georgian authorities, ODIHR has consistently underlined the importance of a timely invitation to ensure credible and comprehensive election observation. In the past, ODIHR has received timely invitations from Georgia to observe the local elections in 2006, 2010, 2014, 2017, and 2021, allowing for effective preparations in line with ODIHR’s methodology.

As an OSCE participating State, Georgia has committed to holding democratic elections in line with international standards. While ODIHR does not comment on elections that it is not observing, the Office will continue to monitor events in Georgia in all areas covered by its mandate, including democratic governance, fundamental freedoms, and the rule of law.