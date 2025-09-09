UPCEA Partners with AACRAO to Present 2025 Convergence: Credential Innovation in Higher Education

September 29-October 1 conference to take place in metro Washington DC area

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UPCEA , the online and professional education association, and AACRAO, a non-profit organization that supports higher education professionals, are again joining together to present Convergence: Credential Innovation in Higher Education, an event exploring the future of alternative credentials in higher education.To be held at the Crystal Gateway Marriott in Arlington, Virginia, from September 29 – October 1, Convergence 2025 takes place in the nation’s capital region and within reach of where critical policy decisions are made. With federal higher education policy in a period of transition, this gathering comes at a pivotal moment, following recent shifts such as the expansion of Pell Grants to support short-term, career-focused training programs.The conference will convene key campus leaders and stakeholders from across academia to examine emerging models, share best practices, and shape institutional strategies for credential innovation. From deans of professional education and chief online learning officers to registrars and their staff, the event is designed to assist institutions in building strategic approaches to alternative credentials. As higher education navigates a changing regulatory landscape, the conference offers a timely forum for institutional leaders to align strategy with emerging federal priorities.The conference captures the momentum of a rapidly developing but still largely unstructured movement – one that is redefining how learning is recognized and valued. The event serves as a unique platform for professionals from diverse backgrounds and across disciplines to come together, exchange ideas, and become catalysts for progress in the ever-evolving credential innovation landscape.Through a mix of interactive workshops, collaborative roundtables, and peer-led sessions, this year’s Convergence event promises to engage attendees in a dynamic experience that informs, inspires, and empowers.The conference will also provide an opportunity for UPCEA to release its most recent Advocacy Committee deliverable, “The Future is Now: Essential Conversations for Building Tomorrow’s University Today.”“Credential innovation is one of the most pressing priorities facing higher education today,” said Robert Hansen, CEO of UPCEA. “Convergence gives institutions the chance to both learn from peers and lead together, and we are proud to partner with AACRAO to drive this important work forward.”“By embracing new approaches to credentials, higher education can strategically respond to the public's call for stronger alignment with workforce needs, demonstrating clear institutional ROI.” said Melanie Gottlieb, Executive Director of AACRAO. “It’s not just about adapting to change; it's about leading it, to effectively appeal to new and emerging markets, which is absolutely critical in times of challenging demographics and shifting expectations."For more information, or to register, please visit https://upcea.edu/convergence ABOUT UPCEAUPCEA is the online and professional education association. Our members continuously reinvent higher education, positively impacting millions of lives. We proudly lead and support them through cutting-edge research, professional development, networking and mentorship, conferences and seminars, and stakeholder advocacy. Our collaborative, entrepreneurial community brings together decision-makers and influencers in education, industry, research, and policy interested in improving educational access and outcomes. Learn more at https://upcea.edu and follow @UPCEA on social media.ABOUT AACRAOAACRAO is a non-profit, voluntary, professional association working to make higher education more responsive to learners. With a membership of more than 18,000 higher education professionals at approximately 2,300 institutions in more than 40 countries, collectively representing over 16.5 million enrolled learners, the association provides advocacy, research, and policy-based guidance and training to higher education professionals to smooth the path for learners at every stage of their journey. Learn more at https://AACRAO.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.