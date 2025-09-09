Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,201 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,033 in the last 365 days.

Public Hearing in Ithaca to Address Reparations in New York State

Residents and community members invited to share testimony with state reparations commission

ITHACA, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies (NYSCCRR) will continue its statewide public hearing series on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. at the Ithaca Downtown Conference Center (2nd floor, Banquet Hall D, 116 E. Green Street, Ithaca, NY 14850).

The Commission invites Ithaca residents and surrounding communities to offer personal stories, research, and proposals related to the legacy of slavery and systemic racism in New York State.

Though often overlooked, slavery existed in Tompkins County well into the 1800s, including in Caroline, Dryden, and Ludlowville; and stories of resistance and self-emancipation shaped the region long before New York abolished slavery in 1827.

“These hearings are an essential part of understanding the present-day consequences of historic harm,” said Dr. Seanelle Hawkins, Chair of the NYSCCRR. “The voice of all New Yorkers is important to address the impact of slavery.”

Each hearing features remarks from invited guests, an overview of the Commission’s mission, expert education, and time for public comment. All New Yorkers: residents, researchers, historians, youth, elders, and community leaders, are encouraged to testify.

The NYSCCRR was established by Senate Bill S1163A, introduced by Senator James Sanders Jr and Assemblymember Michaelle Solages and signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul in 2023.

The Commission is tasked with examining the economic, social, and political impacts of slavery and its afterlives in New York and will deliver an evidence-based report of reparations recommendations to the governor and state legislature.

Visit the NYSCCRR website

Can’t attend in person?
Written testimonies can be submitted via email to ReparationsCommission@reparations.ny.gov, or by leaving a voicemail at 518-473-3997.

To learn more about the Commission, access hearing materials, or follow NYSCCRR updates, visit www.ny.gov/reparations and follow the Commission on social media.

Media Contact:

Meghan Sowersby
Words Warriors LLC
meghan.sowersby@wordswarriors.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Public Hearing in Ithaca to Address Reparations in New York State

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more