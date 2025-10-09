ABS Group Recognized on Forbes 2025 List of World's Best Management Consulting Firms

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recognition Highlights ABS Subsidiary's Leadership in Delivering Innovative Risk Management and Safety-Driven Solutions Globally, Says Chairman Christopher J. WiernickiFor the second consecutive year, ABS Group of Companies, Inc. (ABS Group) has been named to Forbes' prestigious list of the World's Best Management Consulting Firms. This recognition reinforces ABS Group's steadfast dedication to helping industries advance safety, enhance resilience and drive operational excellence by providing them with leading-edge risk management solutions from a global network of technical experts."This award underscores ABS Group's remarkable legacy of nearly 55 years of delivering exceptional value and impact across industries and communities," said Christopher J. Wiernicki, Chairman of ABS Group of Companies. "By leveraging innovative technology, fostering collaboration and maintaining the highest standards of excellence, ABS Group helps our clients in marine and offshore, oil, gas and chemical, government, power and energy, and industrial sectors to manage their safety, security and operational risks."This accolade builds on ABS Group's previous recognition as one of Forbes' World’s Best Management Consulting Firms in 2024 and its earlier appearance on the 2021 list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms.The list, created by Forbes in partnership with Statista, is based on an extensive survey of 8,900 consultants and clients across 29 countries. Participating firms were evaluated based on recommendations in 13 industries and 15 functional areas. ABS Group's inclusion in this global ranking solidifies its reputation as an industry leader among consulting firms worldwide.The complete list of the World's Best Management Consulting Firms for 2025 can be found on the Forbes website. About ABS GroupABS Group of Companies, Inc. (ABS Group) is comprised of ABSG Consulting Inc. (ABS Consulting) and ABS Quality Evaluations (ABS QE). ABS Group provides risk management solutions and certification services worldwide that help clients address the safety, integrity, quality and environmental efficiency of critical assets and operations. Headquartered in Spring, Texas, ABS Group operates with more than 1200 professionals across the globe, serving the marine and offshore, oil, gas and chemical, government, power and energy and industrial sectors. ABS Group is a subsidiary of ABS ( www.eagle.org ), a leading marine and offshore classification society.

