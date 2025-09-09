Agencies announce third public outreach meeting as part of their review of regulations

Federal bank regulatory agencies will hold a hybrid public outreach meeting on October 30, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri, as part of their review of regulations. The Economic Growth and Regulatory Paperwork Reduction Act (EGRPRA) requires the agencies, with input from the public, to review their regulations at least once every 10 years to identify any outdated or otherwise unnecessary regulatory requirements applicable to certain supervised institutions.

The outreach meeting is an opportunity for interested stakeholders to present their views on the regulatory categories listed in any of the four Federal Register notices: Applications and Reporting; Powers and Activities; International Operations; Consumer Protection; Directors, Officers and Employees; Money Laundering; Rules of Procedure; Safety and Soundness; Securities; Banking Operations; Capital; and the Community Reinvestment Act.

Individuals interested in providing oral comments, either virtually or in person, must register by October 22, 2025, and indicate the regulatory category or categories they would like to discuss. The agencies will notify those individuals selected to provide comments.

Advance registration is also required to attend this public meeting as an in-person observer. Additional details, including a link to attend the meeting virtually, will be available on the EGRPRA website under the outreach page.

The agencies will announce additional public meetings in the coming months.