Hit-Boy, Grammy-Winning Rapper & Producer, Launches Bold Music Video 'What's the Deal?' from SFTWRE UPDTE Album

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three-time Grammy Award-winning producer, rapper, singer, and songwriter Hit-Boy has released his empowering new single and music video "What's the Deal?", marking his first fully independent project since breaking free from an 18-year publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG). Available now on all major streaming platforms via the Surf Club, Inc. label, this lead single from his forthcoming solo album SFTWRE UPDTE showcases Hit-Boy’s masterful self-produced beats and signature razor-sharp lyricism, and serves up profound themes of betrayal, empowerment, and perseverance.

Directed by Daniil X, the "What's the Deal?" music video immerses viewers in a cinematic blend of luxury and self-reflection, featuring sleek sports cars and high-stakes card games that amplify the track’s grit yet polished energy. Entirely produced, written, and performed by Hit-Boy, with additional production by Toby Wincorn, the single was mixed and recorded by Davis Strauss and mastered by Mike Bozzi, delivering a sound that’s both innovative and timeless. The video is currently airing on Revolt TV, MTV, and TEMPO Networks, as well as music streaming channels across Roku, Apple, and Amazon, reaching a global audience.

Reflecting on his newfound creative freedom, Hit-Boy shared, “I’ve never felt more empowered as an artist after two decades in the industry. I’m deeply grateful to Jay-Z and Desiree Perez for helping secure my independence from an 18-year publishing deal. Today, I’m a free artist, equipped with more knowledge and vision than ever before. My best work is still ahead. God is Great! WHAT’S THE DEAL?”

The release follows Hit-Boy’s exit from a restrictive publishing deal signed at age 19, with no clear end date. With hard-hitting lyrics like, “Got some old homies, I swear I used to love ’em, Gave ’em all a fair shot before I had to move on,” the song delves into themes of betrayal, resilience, and personal evolution, mirroring Hit-Boy’s journey from a behind-the-scenes hitmaker to leading artist. “I’ve invested in others’ careers, often transforming their lives while still working to elevate my own,” he reflects. “Now, I’m channeling that energy into myself.

Born Chauncey Alexander Hollis Jr. in Fontana, California, Hit-Boy’s career began in the digital age, uploading beats to Myspace and connecting with icons like Polow Da Don and Kanye West. Signing to G.O.O.D. Music in 2011, he has shaped hip-hop with chart-topping hits, including the 5x Platinum “Drop the World” (853M+ streams) with Lil Wayne and Eminem, RIAA Diamond-certified “N*'s in Paris” (3.5B+ streams) with Jay-Z and Kanye West, “XO” (800M+ streams) with Beyoncé, and “SICKO MODE” (6.2B+ streams) with Travis Scott and Drake. His collaborations include Kendrick Lamar (“Backseat Freestyle”), Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, and rising star Doechii.

In 2020, Hit-Boy executive-produced Nas’ Grammy-winning King’s Disease trilogy, cementing his legacy. Recent projects include LaRussell’s “RENT PAID,” collaborations with his father Big Hit and The Alchemist, and Benny the Butcher. Beyond music, he composed for films like the Academy Award-winning Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) and Netflix’s Uncorked (2020), while expanding into the tech and film industries.

Hit-Boy’s personal journey fuels his artistry. His father, Big Hit, was incarcerated for nearly 30 years, and Hit-Boy supported his release through COMMUNITYx and prison reform advocacy, later producing Big Hit’s album The Truth Is In My Eyes. As a father, Hit-Boy is committed to breaking generational cycles and prioritizing mental and physical health. “Fans haven’t seen this version of me,” he says. “They’ve never seen a free Hit-Boy.” His philanthropy focuses on prison reform and uplifting underrepresented communities.

SFTWRE UPDTE promises independence, vulnerability, and experimentation, featuring guests like Dom Kennedy, Peezy, and Orion Sun. "If I'm gonna update my software musically, I gotta update myself in the process," Hit-Boy explains. "I’ve come to this understanding that I am more than what I contribute to this game...my time here is precious, so I’m making the most of it.” Since its July 24, 2025 premiere, "What's the Deal?" has amassed over 700,000 YouTube views, and is hailed as a bold new era in the industry.

Music lovers and fans can watch the official music video for "What's the Deal?" on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fJlevsLG5bE, stream Hit-Boy on all major platforms, and stay up on new music and the latest news by following Hit-Boy on X (@Hit_Boy), on Tik-Tok and Instagram (@hitboy), and his official website: https://www.hit-boy.com.

About Hit-Boy

Hit-Boy (Chauncey Hollis Jr.) is a three-time Grammy Award-winning producer, rapper, singer, and songwriter from Fontana, California. Known for sonic innovation. His credits include megahits with Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Ariana Grande, Kanye West, Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, and many more. As a "sonic chameleon," he's redefined modern rap and hip-hop while evolving his personal style. Free from UMPG, he enters a creatively unbound era with SFTWRE UPDTE, emphasizing purpose beyond music. "I’ve come to this understanding that I am more than what I contribute to this game," he says. "My time here is precious, so I’m making the most of it."

Hit-Boy - What's the Deal? (Official Video)

