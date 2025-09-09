Preservation at the Center: National Trust President Carol Quillen Visits Boston

Boston’s leadership in climate resilience, housing, and historic preservation was highlighted when Carol Quillen , President and CEO of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, visited City Hall in August. Quillen, who became the Trust’s 10 th president just over a year ago, met with a cross-section of city leaders working at the intersection of housing development, planning, climate action, and historic preservation.

The nation’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to saving historic places and strengthening communities, the National Trust advocates for

policies and resources that make it easier to preserve, reuse, and revitalize historic places. Through initiatives such as Main Street America, the National Trust Community Investment Corporation, and the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund the Trust supports community revitalization and economic development.

Accompanied by her colleague Ann McElwain, Quillen met with Kathy Kottaridis, Director of the Office of Historic Preservation; Sheila Dillon, Chief of Housing; Diana Fernandez, Director of Urban Design in the Planning Department; John Weil, who leads Boston’s Office to Housing Conversion program; and Allon Dubler, Senior Program and Policy Manager for the Environment Department.

Quillen emphasized that the National Trust’s mission is not only to honor history, but also to help address the most pressing challenges facing cities today. She spoke about how strong preservation policy can advance climate action through the decarbonization and retrofit of older buildings, and how reflecting the full history of communities and their people is foundational to good civic engagement and the maintenance of democratic values. She underscored the Trust’s priority of helping communities across the country retain their distinct sense of place through thoughtful planning, preservation and financial incentives.

She was particularly interested in Boston’s Office to Residential Conversion Program and how the Trust’s advocacy might be directed to help advance more housing development in downtowns. Currently, the Trust is advocating in Washington for a more flexible federal historic tax credit and a new incentive designed specifically to these conversions.

Before joining the National Trust, Quillen served as president of Davidson College, where she championed educational access and affordability for students, and focused on adapting the liberal arts for the modern era. She has held senior leadership roles at Rice University, co-chaired the NCAA’s Commission to Combat Campus Sexual Violence, served on President Obama’s Advisory Council on Financial Capability for Young Americans, and sits on the boards of the National Humanities Center, Howard University, and Princeton University.

In addition to her meeting at City Hall, Quillen visited with local preservation partners, including the Boston Preservation Alliance, Historic Boston Inc., and the Museum of African American History. She noted that Boston’s leadership in housing conversion strategies, climate resiliency and historic preservation is significant nationally.

Quillen’s visit underscored the shared vision of the City of Boston and the National Trust: that preservation is not only about protecting the past, but also about shaping sustainable, inclusive, and thriving communities for the future.