I-40/US 93 interchange in Kingman now halfway complete

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Transportation has reached the halfway mark on a $106 million project to construct a free-flowing interchange that will reduce delays on the main route between Las Vegas and Arizona.

This milestone comes just 15 months into building a new connection between Interstate 40 and US 93 in west Kingman. Instead of traffic stopping for a signal on Beale Street at I-40, one mile of new ramps will allow traffic to flow freely between I-40 and US 93.

Some of the most visible progress on the interchange includes building new structures. On I-40 above Clack Canyon, part of a bridge is taking shape that will carry traffic from southbound US 93 to eastbound I-40. Along US 93, tunnels are now in place that will allow future US 93 traffic to pass over Beale Street and Fort Beale Drive.

Earthwork is underway throughout the project area. This includes excavation along southbound US 93 and building up an embankment on I-40 where ramps will connect it to US 93.

And on I-40, sound walls are rising on the westbound side between Stockton Hill and White Cliffs roads.

Construction will continue to involve daytime and nighttime work, including nighttime closures of US 93 for rock blasting. The closures, when needed, will only be scheduled from 8 to 9 p.m. on weeknights. This involves a section of US 93 between the I-40/US 93 interchange and the US 93/State Route 68 interchange, starting this week and continuing through October.

ADOT is maintaining two lanes of travel in each direction during peak travel times, with lane restrictions limited to off-peak hours. Drivers are able to continue exiting both US 93 and I-40 at Beale Street to access businesses, Route 66 and downtown Kingman.

Construction is expected to continue into 2027, when the interchange will open with 6 miles of widened or newly constructed roadway. The project includes five new bridges, two bridge widenings, four bridge rehabilitations and 2 miles of sound walls.

The project is creating a mile of new highway carrying traffic northwest of the existing interchange at I-40 and Beale Street. Other features include:

Widening more than a mile of I-40 in both directions between the new interchange and Stockton Hill Road

Adding a merge lane on US 93 northbound

Widening and/or rehabilitating four bridges on I-40

Building sound walls along a portion of I-40 to the west of Stockton Hill Road

Constructing drainage features

The interchange is designed to handle projected traffic growth for the next 25 years.

For more information on the Kingman interchange project and to subscribe for updates, please visit azdot.gov/WestKingmanTI. The webpage includes a flyover video simulation of what the interchange will look like.