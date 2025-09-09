Saskatchewan Recognizes Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder Awareness Day

CANADA, September 9 - Released on September 9, 2025

Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Awareness Day is September 9. This day focuses on raising awareness about the effects of FASD and serves as a reminder that there is no safe amount of alcohol consumption during pregnancy.

FASD is a lifelong disability caused by prenatal alcohol exposure, leading to a wide range of mental, physical, learning and behavioural challenges. It is estimated that up to four per cent of Canadians are living with FASD, including approximately 49,000 people in Saskatchewan.

"Our goal is to help the residents of our province struggling with mental health and addiction issues," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr said. "By increasing awareness and expanding support services more people can get the help they need to avoid the challenges of FASD."

The stigma surrounding alcohol use during pregnancy often results in underdiagnosis or misdiagnosis. Early diagnosis can provide lifelong support, leading to healthier communities.

The Government of Saskatchewan has provided $3.53 million in funding to support strategies to prevent FASD and to support individuals affected by it, including funding to community-based organizations that deliver services across the province.

Funding covers a range of services including prevention initiatives that incorporate universal and targeted programs, education for health care providers along with psychologist services, supports for families, and vocational and recreational programs for individuals who live with FASD.

A variety of local community groups have planned events in Saskatoon and Regina to recognize FASD Awareness Day.

