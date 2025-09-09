Applications Open for the New School Playground Equipment Grant

CANADA, September 9 - Released on September 9, 2025

Applications for the new School Playground Equipment Grant program are now open. This program will support the creation of safe, accessible playgrounds on school operated property throughout Saskatchewan.

Eligible projects can receive up to $50,000 in matching funds to build a new playground. Funds can also be used to add new equipment or replace components on an existing playground.

"The province is investing $3.75 million annually over the next four years to enrich outdoor play spaces throughout Saskatchewan," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "This program supports the incredible work done by volunteer school community councils and parent groups who raise money to create safe, accessible playgrounds for their children. It benefits the kids, families, and their communities and I look forward to seeing more projects break ground.”

The application period will run from September 9, 2025, to February 25, 2026, on a first-come, first served basis.

The program will be administered in partnership with the Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association (SPRA).

"Playgrounds are critical spaces that contribute to a healthy Saskatchewan population," Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association President Darcy McLeod said. "Investments like the School Playground Equipment Grant help instill the importance of play and physical literacy in our children and youth, which in turn will build a more active future for our province."

The program is open to school community councils and parent groups affiliated with publicly funded schools, school divisions and First Nation schools in Saskatchewan.

Publicly funded schools include: public, separate, Francophone, Independent (including alternative independent schools, associate schools, historical high schools, qualified independent schools and certified independent schools) and First Nations schools.

“School playgrounds are unique in that they provide safe places for students and others in the community to play, grow and develop their strength, agility, balance, and social skills,” Regina Board of Education Chairperson Adam Hicks said. "This grant will go a long way in helping school community councils build equitable play areas for all young people in their communities.”

“Playgrounds are more than just places to play — they are vital spaces where students build friendships, develop skills, and connect with their school community,” Saskatoon Public Schools Board Chair Kim Stranden said. “This grant program recognizes the important role outdoor play has in supporting the wellbeing of children, and this funding will go a long way in supporting the incredible fundraising efforts of parents and school community councils.”

Overview of the eligibility criteria:

Groups may apply for up to $50,000 in matching funds, with a limit of one application per school per year. Please note that schools that reapply in future granting periods will only be considered after all new applicants have been evaluated during that intake.

Projects must be completed within one year from the project approval date.

Funding is for the development or refurbishment of traditional play structures located on school property that meet the Canadian Standards Association (CSA) Standard for Children’s Play spaces and Equipment (Z614-20).

Play structures must always be accessible to the community. (i.e., outdoors).

Eligible project expenses incurred on or after April 1, 2025, may be eligible to receive the matching funding.

Full guidelines along with the online grant application are available on the SPRA website.

The SPRA is a provincial non-profit dedicated to connecting, educating and inspiring parks and recreation providers to create a Saskatchewan where all people experience a better quality of life through parks and recreation, with its core operations funded by Sask Lotteries.

