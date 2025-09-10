Una Terra Announces new €50M Close of its Flagship Circular Economy Growth Fund

UnaTerra Venture Capital Impact Fund

Backed by Italy’s CDP Venture Capital, the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit [= German Sustainability]

We see sustainability as an opportunity for additional value creation. We deliver superior investment returns, whilst transforming entire industries into new sustainable and circular ecosystems.” — Luca Zerbini, CEO and Managing Director Una Terra

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Una Terra today announces a €50M Close of its Circular Economy Growth Fund, securing equity from pioneering investors including the support of Italy’s CDP Venture Capital SGR through its Green Transition Fund PNRR, the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation (FPA2), Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit (DN – German Sustainability), and selected forward-looking family offices.

This milestone marks a major step in Una Terra’s mission to accelerate scalable circular economy solutions and rapidly reduce harmful plastic waste, and greenhouse gas emissions at scale. The fund targets a reduction of 1Mt of plastic waste (equivalent to ~100B plastic bottles) and 2GT CO2 emissions (equivalent to ~430M annual car emissions).

Olivier Wenden, Vice Chairman and CEO of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, which is among the closest investors and partners of the fund: “Our future depends on our capacity to scale up solutions for more resilient societies in the face of climate change and biodiversity loss. We thus need more bold actions like Una Terra to reconcile economy, finance, and sustainability.”

A Fund Designed for Systemic Impact and Financial Returns

The focus of Una Terra is on Series A+ growth-stage companies across Europe, Middle East and North America, with the potential to transform entire industries through a circular economy approach – a multi-trillion market transition gaining global traction (Age of Transformation 2025, McKinsey 2022). Una Terra backs technology-led, revenue-generating companies with resilient, future-ready business models and strong economic fundamentals – positioning them to scale commercially, to mitigate climate change and safeguard biodiversity.

What sets Una Terra apart is its deep sectoral expertise, strategic approach, hands-on support, and robust partnership ecosystem spanning corporates, impact investors, accelerators, and influential thought leaders – enabling systemic change, while de-risking investments and generating superior returns. Alongside capital, the team brings decades of experience in the target sectors of packaging, waste, food, fashion, and the blue economy – enabling them to unlock scalable, asset-light solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing industry infrastructure.

Radical Collaboration for Climate and Social Impact

Una Terra’s impact is further scaled through its unparalleled partnership ecosystem: the pipeline and local support of Climate KIC (Europe’s leading climate innovation agency and community), the co-investment capabilities of funds such as CDP VC Green Transition Fund and FPA2’s ReOcean Fund, the talent acquisition and development expertise of Dynamis Group, the advice provided by its Impact Committee comprising members from Cambridge CISL and Ellen MacArthur Foundation, the regenerative business redesign expertise of Nativa, and the pragmatic educational programs developed with key universities and organizations such as the Copenhagen Institute of Interaction Design [CIID] to support its portfolio companies on the impact side.

Indeed, Dr. Kirsten Dunlop, CEO of Climate-KIC, said, "Una Terra's success underscores critical progress in shifting early growth investing into systemic thinking and practice. This investment is not just about financial returns; it's about building the resilient, innovative Europe we desperately need.”

Beyond environmental targets in terms of CO2 emissions reduction and Plastic Waste pollution elimination, Una Terra also champions gender-lens investing, with a strong representation of female founders and leaders across its portfolio. Through its “Stand Up for the Planet” book and campaign, Una Terra highlights the role of women in driving global sustainable innovation and recognizes gender as an underutilized lever for long-term value creation. Indeed, many of their portfolio companies are founded and led by inspiring and passionate female leaders.

Capital Deployment Underway

Following this close, Una Terra is actively deploying capital into a strong pipeline of high-impact ventures. Previous successful investments include:

• Pulpex – Paper pulp-based liquid packaging technology

• Greyparrot – AI for waste analytics

• Another Tomorrow – circular fashion and traceability

Additional investments are already in motion, supported by favourable European market conditions and growing demand for circular solutions.

"We see sustainability not as a cost, but as an opportunity for additional value creation. We deliver superior investment returns whilst catalysing industries to transform into new powerful ecosystems, where sustainability can be monetized and creates significant economic and financial value," stated Luca Zerbini, CEO and Managing Partner of Una Terra.

Join Us Now

“Una Terra” – meaning “One Earth” – is more than a name; it’s a rallying call for collective action to build a future where economic success and planetary health go hand in hand.

If you want to learn more, read our view of what successful businesses and investments require in the circular economy: our book “Stop Disrupting & Start Building” is available as download via our website and online bookstores worldwide.

Interested investors can continue to participate in this transformative investment vehicle. The fund is feeling the momentum of this closing and well advanced on further commitments despite the volatile market, targeting a final close by mid-2026.

Together we can make the economy more circular and build financially successful businesses that also address significant environmental and social issues.



More About Una Terra:

Una Terra is a Zurich-based venture capital and growth equity platform investing in circular economy innovation across Europe and North America. The fund is SFDR Article 9 certified, a B Corp, and a UN PRI signatory. It has been recognized as an “Innovative Fund for our Future” by the World Economic Forum and named an Impact Assets IA50 Emerging Impact Manager among other accolades Una Terra donates 1%+ of fund profits to philanthropic causes aligned with planetary regeneration.

