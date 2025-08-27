Una Terra Early Growth Fund Expands Strategic Partnership with Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit [DN Group]

Ole Nixdorff, CEO of DN Group

Jointly drive fundraising and investing initiatives for high-growth sustainable companies

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit AG (ISIN DE000A3DW408, “Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit”) and Una Terra early growth impact fund are expanding their strategic partnership. Together, the partners aim to accelerate growth in international markets, particularly in Europe, Middle East and Asia. As part of this collaboration, they will jointly drive fundraising and investing initiatives for high-growth sustainable companies.

Una Terra invests through its impact fund in start-ups focused on circular economy solutions in sustainable packaging, bio-materials, circular fashion, waste food reduction, environmental AI, regenerative agriculture, oceans solutions and eco-conscious consumer goods. The partnership provides Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit with international access to a broader pipeline of high-potential impact-driven companies, while Una Terra benefits from Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit’s expertise in capital markets.

“Strengthening our partnership with Una Terra gives us access to an even wider range of promising impact start-ups in sustainable industries. This allows us to further expand our investment portfolio, especially internationally. Together with Una Terra, we are advancing the transition toward a future-proof, resource-efficient economy.”

“Our partnership with DN allows us to combine our strong commercial and operational expertise in our target sectors, with their unique capital markets expertise and complementary sustainability pipeline, in order to accelerate and scale together revenue-generating companies that can truly transform entire industries and generate superior financial returns, while improving well-being for people and planet.”

About Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit: DN invests in impact-driven companies with high growth potential in future-oriented sectors such as AI, mobility, circular economy, nutrition, health, and energy, and supports them through successful IPOs. Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit is one of the leading providers of advisory services for IPOs and capital market transactions, connecting fast-growing ESG companies with international

About Una Terra: Una Terra was born out of a shared aspiration: to make the world a more sustainable place. Una Terra's ambition is not only to invest capital but also to provide direct support, expertise, education, and leadership to companies aiming to transform entire industries through commercial technology and innovation. They utilize asset-light models that can be scaled through marketing, commercial introductions, partnerships, new market entry, and accelerated go-to-market strategies.

Una Terra has received the “Real Leader of Impact Investing” award, the “Individual and Social Responsibility Impact Investing Award” from ISR, the “Innovative Fund for our Future” award from the World Economic Forum (Uplink) and was selected as an "Impact Assets IA50 - Emerging Impact Manager."

Una Terra is actively engaged with organizations such as UN Global Compact, UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTI), Capitals Coalition, King Charles III Sustainable Market Initiative (SMI), World Economic Forum (WEF), and Klosters Forum (KF).

Una Terra is a Certified SFDR Art. 9 Fund in accordance with the European Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), and is B-Corp certified. Lastly, Una Terra is a member of the Swiss Venture Capital Association (SECA) and Impact Europe (EVPA).

For media inquiries, please contact:

Maya Poncelet

Una Terra Early Growth Fund

Email: maya@unaterra.vc

