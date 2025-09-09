Governor Abbott Announces Over $7.7 Million In Grants To South-Central Texas, San Antonio Area Veteran Service Organizations

TEXAS, September 9 - September 9, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Funds for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) grants totaling more than $7.7 million were awarded to 28 organizations in the San Antonio and South-Central Texas region as part of the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) Grants Across Texas Tour. Administered by TVC, the funding will provide services to over 6,000 veterans and their families across 40 counties.

“Texas will always honor the sacrifices of veterans who courageously served our country,” said Governor Abbott. "These Fund for Veterans' Assistance grants will provide the brave men and women who served in our nation’s military access to crucial services to help them thrive in San Antonio and South-Central Texas. Our state will never forget our veterans, their families, and their service to our state and our nation."

"I want to sincerely thank each of our award recipients for serving our veterans,” said TVC Chairwoman and Navy veteran Laura Koerner. “Your organizations are recognized for making a difference in lives of those who served. The San Antonio area is home to many veterans including myself. It’s great to see our community giving back to those who served."

Chairwoman Koerner presented the grants to the organizations at Meals on Wheels San Antonio. The FVA grant recipients and their services include:

Alamo Area Council of Governments:

$250,000 for transportation services

$350,000 for Housing for Texas Heroes

Anger Solutions Network: $30,000 for peer support services

Bandera County Committee on Aging, Inc: $350,000 for financial assistance

Bexar County Board of Trustees for MHMR Services: $150,000 for clinical counseling

Camino Real Community MHMR Center: $100,000 for financial assistance

Concho Valley Center for Human Advancement: $350,000 for financial assistance

Concho Valley Community Action Agency: $350,000 for financial assistance

Concho Valley Council of Governments: $215,000 for transportation services

Cornerstone Community Action Agency: $350,000 for financial assistance

Guadalupe County: $110,000 for Veterans Treatment Court

Hill Country Community MHMR Center: $50,000 for peer support services

Wilson County: $215,000 for Veteran County Office to provide financial assistance

Bexar County Commissioners Court:

$250,000 for Veterans Treatment Court $300,000 for Misdemeanor Veterans Treatment Court

$425,000 for financial assistance

$300,000 for peer support services

American GI Forum National Veterans Outreach Program: $150,000 for Homeless veteran support

Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Texas, Inc.: $5,000 for Support Services

Community Council of South Central Texas, Inc: $150,000 for financial assistance

Family Endeavors, Inc.: $450,000 for financial assistance $500,000 for clinical counseling

Honor Veterans Now: $350,000 for Support Services

Meals on Wheels San Antonio: $300,000 for Support Services

Project MEND: $175,000 for Support Services

San Antonio Food Bank: $50,000 for homeless veteran support

San Antonio Metropolitan Ministry, Inc.: $125,000 for financial assistance

TBI Warrior Foundation: $50,000 for skill-based training support

The Salvation Army - San Antonio: $200,000 for financial assistance

Meals on Wheels San Antonio: $200,000 for Housing for Texas Heroes

Val Verde County: $50,000 for transportation services

Operation Finally Home: $350,000 for Housing for Texas Heroes

West Texas Counseling & Guidance: $500,000 for clinical counseling

In May, Governor Abbott announced a record-breaking $46.3 million in over 200 grants to 175 organizations across Texas. This is projected to provide direct services to nearly 40,000 veterans, their dependents, and surviving spouses.

Since 2009 through the current 2025-2026 grant cycle, more than $359 million in grant funding has been awarded through more than 1,600 FVA grants.

The grants support a wide range of services from emergency financial assistance to transportation, legal services to family support services, and home modification to rental and mortgage assistance. The TVC awards grants in five categories: General Assistance, Housing for Texas Heroes, Veterans Mental Health Grants, Veterans Treatment Courts, and Veteran County Service Officers.

Funding for these grants is generated primarily by the Texas Lottery’s games designated for veteran support. People can also donate when registering their vehicles or when getting a hunting or fishing license.

Veterans in need of assistance can find organizations providing help in their area and how to contact them at tvc.texas.gov/fund.