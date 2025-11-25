VandenBurg Named Associate Director of Tax Administration

The North Dakota Office of State Tax Commissioner is pleased to announce Rachel VandenBurg has been selected to serve as Associate Director of Tax Administration. VandenBurg brings a wealth of experience with the agency and has been an integral part of the team.

VandenBurg has more than a decade of experience at the Office of State Tax Commissioner, most recently serving as the supervisor for the Sales & Special Taxes Audit section. She is a graduate of Dickinson State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting with a minor in Business Administration.

In her new leadership role, she will continue to oversee the auditing section while also supervising the Compliance section of the agency. This leadership role plays a vital role in long-range planning, budgeting, and policy implementation regarding tax administration.

“Rachel’s vision and forward-thinking approach will be an asset to the citizens of North Dakota,” said Brian Kroshus, North Dakota Tax Commissioner. “I am confident she will perform extremely well in her new role.”

Her extensive knowledge, strong record of service, and dedication to the state will continue to be instrumental to the Office of State Tax Commissioner. “I’m honored to have the opportunity to expand my role within Team Tax and continue to effectively serve the taxpayers of North Dakota,” said VandenBurg.

VandenBurg looks forward to continuing her commitment to servant leadership and serving the citizens of North Dakota in this new capacity at the Office of State Tax Commissioner. She and her husband, Kyle, live in Solen, ND, where their three children attend school in St. Anthony, and are active in a variety of activities.

For more information on North Dakota tax-related matters, please visit the Office of the State Tax Commissioner’s website at tax.nd.gov or connect with us on social media.