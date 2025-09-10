LinearB Announces Updates to AI Productivity Platform

Track adoption and performance of 24+ AI coding tools across repos, commits, and PRs. Query your delivery data in natural language and surface actionable insights in seconds. Capture developer sentiment on trust, satisfaction, and workflow friction to complete the performance picture.

Upcoming release includes MCP Server, AI Insights Dashboard, and Developer Surveys to help teams measure AI’s impact and improve developer productivity.

We’re giving DevEx and Platform teams the tools to understand where AI is helping, where bottlenecks remain, and how to turn this surge in code into real productivity gains.” — Ori Keren, CEO and Co-Founder, LinearB

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LinearB today announced updates to its AI Productivity Platform, introducing powerful new capabilities to help DevEx, Platform, and AI enablement teams manage AI’s downstream impact on delivery, developer experience, and business outcomes.Available October 6, the LinearB platform will now include three cornerstone innovations: the MCP Server, the AI Insights Dashboard, and Developer Surveys.Alongside enhancements to LinearB’s AI Code Review and PR automation features—including native support for Bitbucket and GitLab—these capabilities deliver the industry’s most comprehensive, vendor-agnostic solution for tracking AI adoption, streamlining workflows, and automating delivery in the AI era."AI has revolutionized how code is created, but engineering leaders know that more code doesn’t automatically mean faster delivery,” said Ori Keren, CEO and Co-Founder of LinearB. “We’re giving DevEx and Platform teams the tools to understand where AI is helping, where bottlenecks remain, and how to turn this surge in code into real productivity gains. This is about enabling the teams who own the delivery pipeline to translate AI adoption into measurable impact."New Capabilities Coming to LinearB’s AI Productivity PlatformMCP Server: Allows you to interact with engineering data in real time, using natural language or pre-built prompts to uncover inefficiencies, identify trends, and generate reports without manual analysis.AI Insights Dashboard: Easily tracks AI adoption, usage, and effectiveness across 24 leading AI tools, including GitHub Copilot, Cursor, Claude Code, Devin, Tabnine, Windsurf, and SourceGraph.Developer Surveys: Captures developer sentiment on AI tools, workflows, and team health, and combines with operational metrics for a complete view of developer experience.By integrating these capabilities with LinearB’s robust workflow automation and rich reporting features, DevEx, Platform Engineering, and AI Enablement teams get the visibility and control they need to support developers as they navigate the rapid change brought upon by AI in their engineering operations.Purpose-Built Software Delivery Tools for the AI EraAI has accelerated coding through IDE copilots and autonomous agents, but bottlenecks in review, testing, and release persist. The LinearB AI Productivity Platform helps teams address these challenges with:AI & Developer Productivity Insights: Tracks how AI coding tools affect delivery velocity, code quality, and team health - blending deep, quantitative data with developer sentiment.AI Code Reviews: Uses AI to detect bugs, security risks, performance issues, and requirements mismatches before merging code.DevOps Workflow Automation: Automates PR routing, approvals, and test enforcement with policy-based workflows.Developer Experience Optimization: Identifies and resolves friction points using metrics, surveys, and MCP-driven insights.Executive Reporting & ROI: Generates audit-ready reports that directly connect AI adoption, engineering tools, and team costs to business outcomes.Availability & PricingThese new features will be available across all paid plans on October 6, 2025. A new package, Essentials, will also be released, starting at just $19 per contributor per month.Each LinearB contributor seat will now include 1,000 monthly credits (1,500 for subscribers of the Enterprise plan) for AI-powered pull request automations, such as generating AI PR descriptions or running AI code reviews. On average, a PR consumes 100 credits—enough for an engineer to commit about 10 PRs per month.Credits are pooled at the account level, so that teams can allocate credits amongst contributors with flexibility. Additional credits can be purchased starting at $0.015, with volume discounts available for large deployments.Additionally, customers can also choose between two modes:Managed Mode – Run automations as a service directly with LinearB, without consuming GitHub Actions.Self-Managed Mode – For power users who want complete control over how, when, and where automations run.About LinearBLinearB is the AI Productivity Platform for Engineering Leaders. As AI accelerates code creation, bottlenecks in review, testing, and release have become more exposed. The teams that own these systems need purpose-built tools to manage AI’s downstream impact on delivery pipelines.Built by a team of seasoned engineering leaders, the LinearB platform provides real-time visibility and developer-first automation to help you ship faster, improve developer experience, and lead with confidence in the AI era.To learn more, visit www.linearb.io

