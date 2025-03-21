LinearB Releases 2025 Edition of Annual CTO Board Slides

The 2025 edition of LinearB's CTO Board Slides delivers a framework to enable reporting of AI investments to CEOs, CFOs, and Board of Directors.

Updates Help Engineering Leaders Communicate the Impact of AI and Developer Experience Investments on Organizational Performance

Engineering leaders are under pressure to prove the ROI of AI and DevEx investments. We are giving them the framework to communicate impact."” — Yishai Beeri, CTO, LinearB

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LinearB, the leading engineering productivity platform, today announced the release of the 2025 Edition of its annual CTO Board Slides , a resource that helps engineering leaders clearly communicate progress, strategy, and impact to executive stakeholders, board members, and investors.This year’s update reflects the evolving priorities of high-performing engineering organizations, introducing three new sections designed to help technical leaders quantify the business value of their efforts:AI Impact: Measure the results of AI and automation investments and understand their effect on productivity and Developer Experience (DevEx).Engineering Resource Planning: Ensure engineering efforts are aligned with the most impactful stories, tasks, and initiatives.Developer Productivity: Track whether DevEx initiatives are accelerating delivery velocity, improving code quality, and driving engineer satisfaction.Now in its fourth year, the LinearB CTO Board Slides have become a trusted tool for thousands of VPs of Engineering and CTOs seeking to translate complex engineering metrics into business outcomes. The 2025 edition reflects new benchmark data from across the industry and includes best practices for aligning engineering metrics with business KPIs.“Engineering leaders are under growing pressure to prove the ROI of their AI and DevEx investments,” said Yishai Beeri, CTO of LinearB. “Our 2025 board slides give leaders the data, structure, and storytelling framework they need to communicate their impact in language that resonates with CEOs, CFOs, and board members.”To coincide with the release, LinearB is hosting an interactive workshop on Wednesday, April 9th to walk through the new slides and provide guidance on how to effectively present engineering performance at the highest levels of the organization by translating developer experience, velocity, and code quality into executive-ready business insights.About LinearBLinearB is the leading engineering productivity platform, enabling enterprises to streamline code delivery with full visibility and control.Through a unified console that integrates seamlessly with popular SCM, project management, CI/CD, and collaboration tools, Developer Experience and Platform teams rely on LinearB to support over 1,000,000 software engineers worldwide.By leveraging AI-driven automation, bot-powered workflows, and advanced governance controls, LinearB helps teams efficiently build, version, and deploy code with confidence. To get started, visit www.linearb.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.