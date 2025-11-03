Copeland’s of Jacksonville Marks 25 Years of Cajun Fried Turkeys with Thanksgiving Buffet and Takeout Meals

On Thanksgiving Day, Copeland’s of Jacksonville will serve a holiday buffet with Fried Turkey, Honey Ham, and more. Complete takeout meals are also available.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Copeland’s of Jacksonville will open its doors on Thanksgiving Day to serve a holiday buffet featuring Fried Turkey, Honey Ham, and a wide selection of seasonal favorites. Guests may also order complete holiday meals for takeout, offering convenience without sacrificing tradition.

A Quarter-Century Tradition of Cajun Fried Turkeys

This year marks the 25th year Copeland’s has prepared its signature Cajun Fried Turkeys, a milestone that reflects both dedication and community support. Each Thanksgiving season, the restaurant prepares over 1,000 turkeys, delivering a hallmark taste of Louisiana to Jacksonville families.

Holiday Dining Options

The Thanksgiving buffet will showcase traditional favorites alongside Copeland’s Cajun specialties, creating a festive dining experience for families and friends. For those preferring to celebrate at home, Copeland’s complete holiday takeout meals provide a ready-made option, including turkey, sides, and desserts.

Word from the Owner

“For 25 years, Cajun Fried Turkeys have been part of our Thanksgiving tradition, and it’s an honor to prepare them for thousands of families in Jacksonville,” said Andrew Gabet, Owner.

About Us

Since 2001, Copeland’s of Jacksonville has offered authentic Cajun and Creole cuisine with roots in New Orleans tradition. Located at 4310 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216, the restaurant is known for scratch-made dishes, weekend brunch, and holiday celebrations. With Southern hospitality at its core, Copeland’s continues to be a gathering place for the Jacksonville community.

