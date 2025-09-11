The Florida Estate Firm Offers Tailored Estate Planning for Blended and Growing Families
The Florida Estate Firm announces expanded family-focused estate planning, probate, and guardianship services across Central Florida.
With a commitment to anticipating challenges that families may encounter, The Florida Estate Firm develops estate plans that secure financial stability and ensure medical and legal decisions are documented in advance. Services extend to blended family planning, special needs trusts, Medicaid planning, and business succession matters.
Led by William C. Roof, Esq., a fourth-generation trial litigator, the firm also represents clients in contested proceedings, including probate disputes, will contests, trust litigation, and guardianship conflicts. This combination of proactive planning and litigation support allows families to navigate both routine and complex estate issues with confidence.
The Florida Estate Firm maintains offices in Orlando, Lake Mary, Daytona Beach, Altamonte Springs, and Kissimmee. These locations serve a broad range of communities, including Winter Park, Windermere, Clermont, The Villages, and Lake Nona. Initial consultations for estate planning are available at no cost.
