The Florida Estate Firm Offers Tailored Estate Planning for Blended and Growing Families

The Florida Estate Firm announces expanded family-focused estate planning, probate, and guardianship services across Central Florida.

We help families plan for both expected and unexpected events, creating legal solutions that protect today and honor each client’s wishes for the future.”
— William C. Roof, Esq., founder of The Florida Estate Firm
ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Estate Firm today announced the expansion of its family-focused estate planning and probate services designed to meet the needs of individuals and families throughout Central Florida. The firm provides legal strategies that address wills, trusts, guardianships, probate administration, and dispute resolution.

With a commitment to anticipating challenges that families may encounter, The Florida Estate Firm develops estate plans that secure financial stability and ensure medical and legal decisions are documented in advance. Services extend to blended family planning, special needs trusts, Medicaid planning, and business succession matters.

Led by William C. Roof, Esq., a fourth-generation trial litigator, the firm also represents clients in contested proceedings, including probate disputes, will contests, trust litigation, and guardianship conflicts. This combination of proactive planning and litigation support allows families to navigate both routine and complex estate issues with confidence.

The Florida Estate Firm maintains offices in Orlando, Lake Mary, Daytona Beach, Altamonte Springs, and Kissimmee. These locations serve a broad range of communities, including Winter Park, Windermere, Clermont, The Villages, and Lake Nona. Initial consultations for estate planning are available at no cost.

