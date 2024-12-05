Green Paper Products and Rust Belt Riders Team Up to Champion Sustainability in Cleveland

Green Paper Products partners with Rust Belt Riders, advancing Cleveland's composting efforts and promoting eco-friendly business practices.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Paper Products , a Cleveland-based supplier of certified compostable products, is delighted to announce a meaningful partnership with Rust Belt Riders , a worker-owned co-op whose mission is to "Feed People, Not landfills". This partnership allows Clevelanders to transition to compostable single-use items that will end up becoming carbon-sucking soil instead of ending up in the landfill where they would otherwise turn into methane.This collaboration offers more than just products and services; it brings a shared vision to life—one that combines Green Paper Products’ eco-friendly items with Rust Belt Riders’ commitment to community-focused composting. By working hand-in-hand, the two organizations aim to make composting an achievable, impactful practice for Cleveland’s businesses, making it easier for them to adopt greener practices that resonate with their values and their customers.“Our partnership with Rust Belt Riders reflects our ongoing dedication to Cleveland’s environmental future,” shared Aaron Saks, spokesperson for Green Paper Products. “We want to help businesses make meaningful, responsible choices that don’t just serve their needs but also benefit our shared home. By offering certified compostable products that are carefully paired with composting solutions, we’re taking strides toward a healthier, greener Cleveland.”With the growing awareness around sustainability, Green Paper Products and Rust Belt Riders recognize that Clevelanders want eco-friendly options that don’t just look good but also do good. From choosing products that are BPI-certified to ensuring items reach a composting facility, the partnership encourages businesses to consider the full journey of their choices.Rust Belt Riders, known for their hands-on approach to composting and waste reduction, sees this collaboration as an opportunity to empower businesses in the Cleveland area. “Rust Belt Riders has been capturing food scraps and turning them into compost in the Greater Cleveland Area for 10 years. Our service has expanded to offices, cafeterias, and community events. These clients often rely on single-use disposable items and as such, are a good fit for providing compostable alternatives that can be used in Rust Belt Riders' service.” said Robert Kurz, worker-owner at Rust Belt Riders. “We are excited to partner with a local provider of BPI-certified compostable serviceware to offer an in-store pick-up option and as well as a carbon neutral shipping option to the folks that work with us.”Through this partnership, Green Paper Products and Rust Belt Riders are encouraging Cleveland’s businesses to make mindful, sustainable decisions that align with their values. It’s more than a commitment to reducing waste; it’s about fostering a culture where businesses and individuals alike can come together to make a lasting impact on the environment and the local economy. This is just one step in Cleveland’s journey to becoming a leading example of sustainability that starts with community-first values and actions.About Green Paper Products:Green Paper Products, established in 2009, is a family-owned business committed to providing environmentally friendly, certified compostable products. With a strong presence in Cleveland, the company supports local businesses and consumers in their efforts to adopt more sustainable practices.

