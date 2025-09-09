W.B. Ray High Fighting Texan All-American Cheerleaders to Perform in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolulu, HI

Pictured from left to right: Sophia Barerra, Sienna Garza, Oleksa Lopez, Tobin Hilliard (Co-Captain), and Avery Libbey (Captain). Pictured from left to right: Oleksa Lopez, Sienna Garza, Avery Libbey (Captain), and Tobin Hilliard (Co-Captain).

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- W.B. Ray High School is proud to announce that five members of the Fighting Texan cheer team, Avery Libbey (Captain), Sophia Barerra, Sienna Garza, Tobin Hilliard (Co-Captain), and Oleksa Lopez were invited to represent Varsity Spirit, the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition, in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolulu, HI from December 3-8, 2025.Cheerleaders and dancers who are invited to perform in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade are part of a select group of All-Americans identified at Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country. All-Americans are based on superior cheerleading or dance skills as well as leadership skills at camps operated by Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA), Universal Dance Association (UDA), National Cheerleaders Association (NCA), National Dance Alliance (NDA), United Spirit Association (USA) or Urban Cheerleading Experience (UCE).The W.B. Ray Texan Cheerleaders attended UCA Camp at Great Wolf Lodge in Webster, Texas, June 3-6, where five (5) team members were selected as All-Americans. Only the top 12% of the cheerleaders and dancers from Varsity Spirit camps earn the chance to participate in a performance of this caliber.“We’re excited to welcome these exceptional athletes to Honolulu for an unforgettable experience,” said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. “It’s a privilege to offer them the chance to perform in such a stunning setting, connect with peers from across the country, and be part of a celebration that highlights their talent on the beautiful island of Oahu.”Avery, Sophia, Sienna, Tobin, and Oleksa were invited to perform with Varsity Spirit All-Americans in the parade before thousands of fans lining the streets of Waikiki Beach. This trip marks the 84th Anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.“We are incredibly proud of our Ray High School Cheerleaders for being invited to represent W.B. Ray High School and the TEXAN Community at the 2025 Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade,” said Roxanne Cuevas, Principal of W.B. Ray High School. “Their hard work, spirit, and dedication exemplify what it means to be a RAY TEXAN!”Besides being able to perform for true national heroes, athletes will have the opportunity to meet cheerleaders and dancers from across the nation and enjoy a traditional Hawaiian luau and a memorable trip to the Pearl Harbor Memorial and the USS Missouri Battleship.“We are honored to have the opportunity to represent W.B. Ray High School in the Varsity Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade, and we look forward to an unforgettable experience!” said Avery, Sophia, Sienna, Tobin, and Oleksa, W.B. Ray High School Cheer Team All-Americans.“This achievement belongs to the girls. Each one of our cheerleaders who tried out made the All-American Team, which is an incredible accomplishment,” added Coach Sarah Mora. “This is not just a win for them, but for our entire program and school community, and is a direct reflection of their hard work and dedication to this sport.”In preparation for their trip, the girls will engage in upcoming fundraising activities to help offset their fees and travel expenses.For more information about the Varsity Spirit All-American Program, visit www.varsity.com About Varsity SpiritMemphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team, performing arts, and yearbook. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics, and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment, and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's employees have been dedicated to celebrating spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com.MEDIA CONTACT:John CalitriVarsity Spirit Special Eventsjcalitri@varsity.com

