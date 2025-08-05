Hilliard Law Secures Naming Rights for Iconic Corpus Christi Event Center

Hilliard Law is a Corpus Christi, Texas based law firm committed to pursuing justice for clients nationwide. Bob and Catherine Hilliard

American Bank Center to be renamed Hilliard Center on September 1, 2025

We’re honored to carry on American Bank’s legacy of excellence, and we're committed to upholding the same high standards that have made this venue such a beloved part of Corpus Christi.” — Catherine Hilliard

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hilliard Law , a nationally recognized law firm founded and led by the Hilliard family, has announced the acquisition of naming rights to Corpus Christi’s premier event venue. Currently known as American Bank Center, the facility will officially become Hilliard Center, effective September 1, 2025.The landmark partnership was executed on behalf of the City of Corpus Christi by Oak View Group’s Global Partnerships division, the sponsorship and naming rights team that connects world-class brands with world-class live event and meeting properties.“Though our law practice is both local and national, Corpus Christi has and will always be home,” said Bob Hilliard , founder of Hilliard Law. “In 1983, I came to Corpus in an old Impala pulling a U-Haul. I had nothing. Corpus gave me everything. I raised my family and built my firm with one instruction: Give back. Always, always give back. That will never change.”As the venue transitions to Hilliard Center, fans can expect continued enhancements to the guest experience. From upgraded amenities and fan-focused programming to top-tier entertainment and community-driven events, the future of the venue is bright."For four decades, Hilliard Law has demonstrated a deep commitment to Corpus Christi, and this partnership is a powerful testament to their continued investment in the local community,” said Dan Griffis, President of Global Partnerships, Oak View Group. “We are proud to collaborate on this groundbreaking agreement, which underscores our shared dedication to the growth, vitality, and long-term success of Corpus Christi."Founded as a one-man firm in 1985, Hilliard Law has evolved into a multi-generational legal powerhouse with over 100 employees. Yet its heart remains in Corpus Christi. Naming the Hilliard Center is not just a recognition of success; it’s a celebration of roots, relationships, and service.“This year marks 40 years of giving back to this community through the practice of law and countless hours of volunteer work,” said Catherine Hilliard, Partner and co-owner. “Giving is not something we only do on holidays or for recognition. It’s a way of life for our family and our firm.”She added, “We’re honored to carry on American Bank’s legacy of excellence, and we’re committed to upholding the same high standards of hospitality, entertainment, and community focus that have made this venue such a beloved part of Corpus Christi.”“Over the last few years, we’ve seen tremendous growth as the venue has become a centerpiece for live entertainment and events in South Texas—from increased event bookings and sold-out shows to expanded partnerships and elevated guest services,” said Danny Melise, General Manager of the venue. “This new chapter with Hilliard Law allows us to build on that momentum while continuing to create unforgettable experiences for every fan who walks through our doors.”Hilliard Center will continue to host concerts, sporting events, conventions, and citywide gatherings, serving as a dynamic hub for culture, celebration, and connection. With the Hilliard family’s hands-on community involvement, the venue is poised to thrive not just as a destination but as a true reflection of Corpus Christi’s heart.----ABOUT HILLIARD LAW:Hilliard Law, formerly Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP (HMG), is a nationally renowned law firm based in Corpus Christi, TX. With a history of success in personal injury and mass tort litigation, Hilliard Law is committed to providing aggressive representation and seeking justice for its clients. Bob Hilliard, owner and founding partner, has led Hilliard Law to the forefront of national trial law firms. Having tried over 150 jury trials, Mr. Hilliard is also a two-time winner of the National Law Journal’s prestigious Elite Trial Lawyer of the Year award for product liability and motor vehicles and has been recognized as a Super Lawyer for the past 20 years. Mr. Hilliard is double board-certified and recognized as one of the top 100 trial lawyers in the United States. This year alone, Hilliard Law’s 25-lawyer firm has already secured over 200 million dollars in verdicts and settlements. For more information, visit www.hilliard-law.com Catherine Tobin Hilliard is a native of San Diego, Duval County, Texas, and a proud Vaquero. After law school, Mrs. Hilliard spent ten years working as a litigation defense attorney, and in 2005, she became the first female Hispanic partner and served as managing partner of the firm. In 2010, Mrs. Hilliard joined forces with her husband at Hilliard Law. Mrs. Hilliard’s leadership skills and commitment to her endeavors are unparalleled, as is her dedication to her community. Currently, Mrs. Hilliard serves on the following boards: St. Edward’s University (Trustee), St. Mary’s University School of Law Board of Visitors (Board Member), Texas State Aquarium (Chair), Art Museum of South Texas (Board Member), United Way of the Coastal Bend (Past Chair), United Way of Texas (Board Member), Triumph Over Kid Cancer Foundation (Board Member), Fryderyk Chopin Society of Texas (Board Member), Incarnate Word Academy (School Board Member); Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation; The Ritz Theatre, Inc. (Board Member); Port of Corpus Christi Commissioner (2019-22).ABOUT OAK VIEW GROUP Oak View Group (OVG) is the global leader in live experience venue development, management, premium hospitality services, and 360-degree solutions for a collection of world-class owned venues and a client roster of arenas, stadiums, convention centers, music festivals, performing arts centers, and cultural institutions. Founded in 2015, OVG is the leading developer of major new venues either open or under development across four continents. Visit OakViewGroup.com, and follow OVG on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.MEDIA CONTACT:Elisabeth Taboretabor@hilliard-law.comOffice: (361) 882-1612

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.