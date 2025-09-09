Berlin Barracks / Embezzlement / Grand Larceny

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3005595

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah                            

STATION: Berlin Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191


DATE/TIME: 8/12/25 at 1216

INCIDENT LOCATION: Common Road. Waitsfield, VT

VIOLATION: Embezzlement / Grand Larceny


ACCUSED: Kailah Doyle                                              

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hancock, VT


VICTIM: Morella Dewey

AGE: 79

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


On 8/12/25 at 1216, the Vermont State Police in Berlin was contacted regarding a theft from a residence on Common Road in Waitsfield. Morella Dewey (79) of Waitsfield advised her employee, Kailah Doyle (37) of Hancock, had stolen property from the residence and was selling it online. Doyle worked as a housekeeper for Dewey.


On 8/27/25, a search warrant was executed on Doyle's residence in Hancock. Troopers recovered several hundred pieces of stolen property. On 9/9/25, Doyle was cited through her attorney into Washington County Superior Court. Doyle was cited to appear in Washington County Superior Court on 9/25/25 at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of Embezzlement and Grand Larceny.


Troopers from the Berlin Barracks are looking to return stolen property to its rightful owners. If anyone had employed Doyle to work at their residence we ask them to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Berlin. If you employed Doyle and are missing property or believe you had items stolen, please be prepared to describe the items in question.



COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/25/25 at 0830 hours          

COURT: Washington County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

