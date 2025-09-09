Road closed - US Route 302 in Ryegate

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Saint Johnsbury Barracks

US Route 302, also known as Scott Highway in Ryegate, is currently closed due to a vehicle crash. The closure is in the area of the Hall Rd and Church Street intersections, near the Post Office. This could potentially be an extended closure and updates will be provided when available. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

Specific details on the incident are not yet available.

Thank you for your patience and please drive safely.