iCommission Named Official Premier Partner for EXIT Realty Corp. International in Canada

iCommission logo_v1 Partnership_EXIT_iCommission

iCommission partners with EXIT Realty Canada to offer agents fast commission advances, preferred pricing, $50 off first advance, free training and more.

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iCommission, Canada’s leading real estate commission advance and commercial finance platform, proudly announces its new partnership as a Premier Partner in Commission Advance for EXIT Realty Corp. International in Canada. This partnership provides REALTORSin the EXIT Realty network exclusive access to fast, flexible commission funding designed to support business growth and cash flow management.iCommission helps REALTORSaccess up to 90% of their pending commissions across various transaction types, covering purchase/sale/leasing of residential and commercial properties, often within hours of approval. This instant liquidity allows agents to cover business expenses, invest in marketing, seize growth opportunities, or simply manage personal cash flow without waiting weeks or months for closing day.REALTORScan benefit from fast, reliable payouts, transparent pricing with no hidden fees or reserve holdbacks, and flexible deal types. iCommission’s unique and robust underwriting framework, backed by deep industry expertise, has quickly positioned itself as one of the innovative pioneers in the market by developing new products such as CMHC MLI Select and pre-construction advances.REALTORSpraise the service for its ease and impact. “iCommission has the best rates and incredibly fast service. Saved me with immediate cash flow,” said Simon J. “As a brokerage owner, iCommission has been a game-changer for my agents - empowering them to reinvest in their business,” added Samuel W, President of Anchor New Homes Inc.“Our mission is simple - give REALTORSthe financial agility to grow their business without waiting for payday,” said Chris Jia, founder and president of iCommission. “Partnering with EXIT Realty lets us deliver that agility to a network of highly driven agents nationwide.” Through the partnership, EXIT Realty Corp. International and iCommission aim to deliver a more comprehensive suite of products and services to its network of agents in Canada, so they can provide exceptional services to their clients with confidence.EXIT Associates receive preferred pricing plus $50 off their first advance with promo code EXIT50, along with value-added services such as business support, , invitations to FREE REALTORStraining seminars, and more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.