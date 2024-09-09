iCommission Secures $5M Credit Facility from Bay Street Ventures to Redefine Real Estate Commission Advance

iCommission logo_v1

TORONTO, CANADA, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- iCommission , a fintech startup specializing in real estate commission advances, announced today the successful securing of a $5 million credit facility from Bay Street Ventures . This partnership is aimed at enhancing iCommission’s ability to provide more efficient and cost-effective services to the real estate professional community across Canada.With the real estate market rapidly evolving, Realtors often face delays in receiving their commission payments. iCommission bridges this gap by offering quick and hassle-free commission advances, enabling agents to cover expenses and further fuel their business growth. Powered by advanced analytics and industry insights, iCommission offers tailored solutions that help agents manage their cash flow with precision.Built on its positive reviews from initial seed users, this newly secured $5 million credit facility from Bay Street Ventures will enable iCommission to expand its service offerings with value-added business support to its growing base of agent users. Bay Street Ventures, known for backing innovative and growth-driven ventures, recognizes iCommission’s potential to revolutionize commission advances in the real estate industry. This financial backing will strengthen iCommission’s ability to serve individual agents, teams and brokerages, providing faster and more flexible access to funds.“We are excited to partner with Bay Street Ventures as we scale our operations,” said Chris Jia, founder of iCommission. “This credit facility allows us to develop our proprietary technology, grow more strategic partnerships, and fund more deals for agents. Our goal is to empower agents to focus on growing their businesses – while we handle their cash flow needs.”Bay Street Ventures is committed to supporting innovative initiatives that drive value for real estate professionals. “We see immense potential in iCommission’s tech-driven approach to commission advances,” said Vicky Huang, CEO at Bay Street Ventures. “We are thrilled to help fuel their growth and innovation in this sector.”For more information, visit iCommission and Bay Street Ventures.

