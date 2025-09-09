September 9, 2025 - Attorney General Miyares Announces Investigation into Pharmacy Benefit Managers and Manufacturers Over Insulin Pricing
Commonwealth of Virginia
Office of the Attorney General
Jason S. Miyares
Attorney General
202 North 9th Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219
804-786-2071
FAX 804-786-1991
Virginia Relay Service
800-828-1120
For media inquiries only, contact:
Shaun Kenney
Attorney General Miyares Announces Investigation into Pharmacy Benefit Managers and Manufacturers Over Insulin Pricing
RICHMOND, Va. — Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that his Office is investigating several insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) for potential violations of the Virginia Consumer Protection Act related to the manufacture, promotion, reimbursement, and sale of insulin.
The investigation centers on allegations that insulin manufacturers conspired with PBMs to artificially inflate the cost of diabetic medications, while deceiving consumers about the reasons, or lack thereof, for those price increases.
“Thousands of Virginians live with diabetes, and none of them should have to worry whether they can afford the medication they need to survive. My Office is investigating the companies behind the soaring cost of insulin to protect Virginia families,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “My Office will not hesitate to act. Stay tuned.”
The Virginia Consumer Protection Act authorizes the Attorney General to investigate businesses when there is reason to believe they have engaged in fraudulent or deceptive practices that harm Virginia consumers.
# # #
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.