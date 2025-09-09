State Releases August 2025 General Revenue Report

Jefferson City, Mo. - State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for August 2025 increased by 9.5 percent compared to those for August 2024, from $942.7 million last year to $1.03 billion this year. Net general revenue collections for 2026 fiscal year-to-date increased 5.3 percent compared to August 2024, from $1.78 billion last year to $1.87 billion this year. GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE Individual income tax collections Increased 8.7 percent for the year, from $1.13 billion last year to $1.23 billion this year.

Increased 12.7 percent for the month. Pass Through Entity tax collections Decreased 26.8 percent for the year, from $36.2 million last year to $26.5 million this year.

Decreased 76.7 percent for the month. Sales and use tax collections Increased 0.8 percent for the year, from $596.12 million last year to $601.0 million this year.

Increased 0.9 percent for the month. Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections Decreased 12.5 percent for the year, from $56.5 million last year to $49.4 million this year.

Increased 118.8 percent for the month. All other collections Decreased 5.3 percent for the year, from $143.8 million last year to $136.2 million this year.

Increased 6.0 percent for the month. Refunds Decreased 8.5 percent for the year, from $187.71 million last year to $171.7 million this year.

Decreased 14.1 percent for the month. The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.

