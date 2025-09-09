Eugen Bold Launches Campaign for Broward County Commission, District 6

Eugen Bold

Experienced problem-solver pledges housing affordability, flood protection, and a people-first agenda.

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eugen Bold, a first-generation American, longtime public servant, and small-business owner, today announced his candidacy for Broward County Commission, District 6.

Bold enters the race as the only candidate with direct, hands-on experience shaping policy at the county level, having served five years as Director of Public Policy for former County Mayor and Commissioner Tim Ryan. In that role, he worked on Broward’s most pressing challenges — from flood resiliency and infrastructure upgrades to workforce development and housing affordability.

“This campaign isn’t about politics — it’s about people - and delivering results on day one,” Bold said.

A People-First Agenda for Broward

Bold’s campaign is centered on tangible outcomes for District 6 families. His 2026–2030 priorities include:

Fast-tracking flood control and drainage upgrades to protect neighborhoods.

- Launching a Housing Affordability Package to help seniors, teachers, first responders, and working families.

- Expanding transit access and safe, walkable streets.

- Deploying a District 6 Transparency Dashboard so residents can track projects in real time.

- Scaling up youth safety and neighborhood quality-of-life initiatives.

- Investing in climate-ready infrastructure and smart growth policies.

“Housing affordability isn’t just a talking point for me — it was the focus of my graduate research at Florida State University. I know firsthand how urgent this issue is, and I’ll keep fighting to ensure families, seniors, and first responders can stay in Broward,” Bold said.

The Only Candidate With County Experience

While others in the race have served in city halls, Bold is the only candidate with direct experience inside county government — where decisions about infrastructure, budgets, and services are made.

“I’ve been in the room where county decisions are made, and I know how to cut through red tape to get results. This job isn’t about symbolic votes — it’s about solving problems. I’ve done that for years, and I’ll keep doing it as Commissioner,” Bold said.

Unlike establishment opponents tied to special interests, Bold is not soliciting contributions from big developers or lobbyists, running a campaign powered by residents and small donors.

About Eugen Bold

Eugen Bold holds a Master of Public Administration, where his graduate thesis focused on Housing Affordability in South Florida, and an MBA in International Business. He began his public service career in the United States Senate, working on accountability and taxpayer protection, before returning home to Broward.

From 2019 to 2024, he served as Director of Public Policy for Commissioner Tim Ryan, advancing countywide initiatives on housing, infrastructure, and public safety. Bold serves as Vice President of the Hollywood Beach Civic Association and Political Chair of Sierra Club Broward, and has been honored with the TEACH Award and the Ron Taylor Award for leadership. He and his wife, Naomi, are raising their two children in Broward.

Political advertisement paid for and approved by Eugen Bold, Candidate for Broward County Commission, District 6.

https://www.boldbroward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.