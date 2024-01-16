Submit Release
Kliqe Revolutionizes Consumer Empowerment with Launch of Innovative Browser Extension

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kliqe Inc. is proud to announce the immediate release of its cutting-edge Chrome Extension, designed to empower Conscious Consumers by providing instant insights into brand alignment with personal values.

Kliqe's Chrome Extension, compatible with popular browsers like Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, offers consumers a unique browsing experience by presenting search results enriched with a personalized alignment score. Users can easily configure their personal values on the Kliqe website and seamlessly explore brand values in real time.

“Originally we were planning to launch the extension together with a mobile app later in Q1”, said Gloria Lutz, Founder and CEO of Kliqe Inc. “But the requests from our Beta Test Community to fast track the release of the browser extension were overwhelming.”

Kliqe's groundbreaking technology leverages curated data from over 200,000 brands, facilitating informed shopping decisions for consumers. Research indicates that 70% of consumers prefer to support companies that share their values, while 36% are inclined to hold businesses accountable for misalignment. At the same time 80% of those consumers state they do not trust the information sources they use to make their buying decisions.

Deepak Gopalakrishnan, Kliqe's CTO, elaborated on their mission, stating, "Our vision was always to encompass a wide spectrum of brands and enterprises. To continually update Kliqe scores, we've integrated multiple datasets and developed proprietary models, leveraging both public and private large language models."

Discover the empowering world of Kliqe and how it caters to the needs of Conscious Consumers by visiting Kliqe.com. To experience the browser extension firsthand, simply download it from the Chrome Store or access it through the links provided on our website.

About Kliqe:
Kliqe is an innovative AI technology company headquartered in Miami, dedicated to simplifying the process for consumers to identify brands that align with their core values. Through comprehensive analysis of diverse data sources, including news feeds, donation records, public filings, and executive statements, Kliqe continually updates its alignment scores for a vast portfolio of over 200,000 brands and companies.

For media inquiries, please contact: pr@kliqe.com

Gloria Lutz
Kliqe Inc
pr@kliqe.com
