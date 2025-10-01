ALC Welcomes New Chauffeur Leon Harper to Its Salt Lake City Team

A Limousine Connection (ALC) has welcomed Mr. Leon Harper is a new professional chauffeur to accommodate increasing demand for our luxury limo services.

Leon represents the values of service, professionalism, and reliability that define ALC. We are proud to have him join our team.” — Marlin Baer, Owner of ALC A Limousine Connection.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALC A Limousine Connection, a leading provider of Salt Lake City luxury limo service, has announced the addition of Mr. Leon Harper to its professional chauffeur team.

Mr. Harper brings years of professional driving experience and a commitment to client care, aligning with ALC’s reputation for safety, discretion, and first-class service. His role will support the company’s expanding fleet operations, ensuring travelers across Utah continue to receive the highest quality ground transportation.

With a growing client base and recent expansion to its new Salt Lake City headquarters, ALC continues to invest in skilled professionals to provide seamless transportation services to corporate clients, travelers, and special event guests.

A Word from the Owner/Director

“Leon represents the values of service, professionalism, and reliability that define ALC. We are proud to have him join our team,” said Marlin Baer, Owner of ALC A Limousine Connection.

About ALC A Limousine Connection

ALC A Limousine Connection is a luxury transportation company headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, offering high-end chauffeur services across Utah and Colorado. From airport transfers and corporate travel to weddings, events, and customized tours, ALC is trusted for its professionalism, reliability, and 24/7 availability. The company is based at 1760 South Redwood Road, Salt Lake City, UT 84104.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.