MedBetterHealth and Working Nurses Home Care Partner to Deliver the CMS Innovation Center GUIDE Dementia Model

DAVIE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MedBetterHealth.org, a CMS-approved participant in the GUIDE Model (Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience), has formally selected Working Nurses Home Care as a strategic partner in delivering high-quality, community-based dementia care to Medicare beneficiaries. The partnership was officially signed at the Alan B. Levan Center of Innovation, marking a milestone in expanding access to coordinated, in-home support for individuals living with dementia and their caregivers.

In attendance at the signing were Dr. Erik Ilyayev, CEO of MedBetterHealth; Carleesha Porter Delgado, PMP, CEO of Working Nurses Home Care; and Stacey Patasnik, RN, BSN, Executive Director of Strategic Growth at Working Nurses Home Care.

Backed by the CMS Innovation Center, the GUIDE Model is designed to transform dementia care by placing patients and their caregivers at the center of support. The program offers four major benefits for patients who have Dementia and Traditional Medicare.

• Respite for Caregivers through Paid Home Care, with additional options in Adult Day Care and Assisted Living, all covered by the GUIDE Model and Medicare.

• Personalized care navigation

• 24/7 Caregiver Support

• Caregiver Education

“MedBetterHealth’s participation in the CMS GUIDE Model reflects our commitment to delivering care that truly makes a difference in the lives of patients and families,” said Dr. Erik Ilyayev, CEO of MedBetterHealth. “Partnering with Working Nurses Home Care allows us to bring expert, compassionate in-home care directly where it’s needed most.”

“We are proud to partner with MedBetterHealth on this groundbreaking initiative,” said Carleesha Porter Delgado, CEO of Working Nurses Home Care. “Our shared mission of delivering dignified, high-quality home care aligns perfectly with the goals of the GUIDE Model.”

This collaboration is expected to set a new benchmark for dementia care in South Florida, bringing hope, clarity, and comfort to thousands of families navigating dementia every day.

About MedBetterHealth

MedBetterHealth.org is a CMS-selected participant in the GUIDE Model, providing comprehensive dementia care navigation and support services to Medicare beneficiaries. Through partnerships with leading community organizations, MedBetterHealth delivers patient-centered solutions that enhance quality of life for individuals living with dementia and their caregivers.

About Working Nurses Home Care

Working Nurses Home Care is a South Florida-based home care provider recognized for its highly trained nursing staff and commitment to delivering dignified, patient-first care. With a focus on compassion and expertise, Working Nurses supports families through personalized in-home services and caregiver education.

