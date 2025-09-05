MedBetterHealth Selects Alzheimer’s Community Care as Key Partner in Delivering Medicare GUIDE Dementia Model

From left to right: David Franklin, Chief Executive Officer of Alzheimer’s Community Care; Dr. Erik Ilyayev, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MedBetterHealth; Jackie Chong, Executive Vice President of Family Services and Specialized Day Centers at A

MedBetterHealth teams with Alzheimer’s Community Care to deliver Medicare-covered dementia care through CMS’s GUIDE Model.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MedBetterHealth, a CMS-selected provider in the national GUIDE Model (Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience), has announced the selection of Alzheimer’s Community Care (ACC) as its strategic community-based partner. This partnership brings together two leading organizations committed to improving the lives of individuals living with dementia and their caregivers—now under the full support of Medicare.

The GUIDE Model, developed by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, is the first federal program focused exclusively on comprehensive dementia care. It aims to reduce caregiver stress, improve patient outcomes, and streamline care coordination by offering services such as care navigation, 24/7 support, medical assessments, and caregiver respite—all covered under Medicare Parts A and B.

As a CMS-participating provider in the GUIDE Model, MedBetterHealth delivers in-home medical care, dementia assessments, and behavioral health support across South Florida. Through this new partnership, Alzheimer’s Community Care will enhance that offering by providing wraparound, community-based services directly to families in need.

“This partnership allows us to integrate the very best of clinical and community care,” said Dr. Erik Ilyayev, Founder and CEO of MedBetterHealth. “We selected Alzheimer’s Community Care because of their unmatched reputation, commitment to dignity, and decades of success in supporting families living with Alzheimer’s and related disorders.”

Under the collaboration, patients enrolled in MedBetterHealth’s GUIDE Model program will now have access to:

- Dementia-specific adult day centers

- In-home caregiver and safety assessments

- 24/7 crisis response and case management

- Caregiver education, training, and support groups

These services will be coordinated through a unified care plan managed by MedBetterHealth’s dementia-trained care navigators, physicians, and social workers.

David Franklin, CEO of Alzheimer’s Community Care, noted: “We are honored to be selected by MedBetterHealth as a GUIDE Model partner. This collaboration empowers us to reach even more families while staying true to our mission of compassionate, community-centered dementia care.”

Dr. Karen Gilbert, Vice President of Education at Alzheimer’s Community Care, added: "Education and proactive support are the cornerstones of meaningful dementia care. This partnership allows us to bring both directly to the families who need it most, backed by the strength of Medicare and the GUIDE Model."

The partnership is currently serving families in Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, and St. Lucie counties, with plans to expand as GUIDE Model implementation continues nationwide.

With Medicare’s support, MedBetterHealth and Alzheimer’s Community Care are reshaping dementia care offering an integrated, patient-family-first model that reduces fragmentation, honors caregivers, and improves outcomes.

