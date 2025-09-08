FTC Publishes Request for Public Comment on Proposed Modification to HISA’s Enforcement Rule

The Federal Trade Commission has published a request for public comment on the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority’s proposed modification of its Enforcement Rule.

The request was published in the Federal Register on September 9, 2025. Interested parties may file a comment by September 23, 2025, by following the instructions in the notice.

The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act, which recognized the Authority, includes a requirement that the Authority’s rules (and modifications to those rules, such as this one) must be submitted for approval to the FTC. The Act requires that the FTC, after providing an opportunity for public comment, approve submitted rules if it finds that they are “consistent with” the Act and the FTC’s rules.