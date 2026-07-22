FTC Returns Money to Consumers Harmed by Trend Deploy’s Deceptive Marketing

The Federal Trade Commission is sending more than $672,000 to consumers deceived by the operator of Trend Deploy, Frank Romero. The FTC is mailing 9,419 checks to affected consumers, who should cash their checks within 90 days, as indicated on the check.

Consumers who have questions about their payment should contact the redress administrator, JND Legal Administration, at 833-609-9714 or visit the FTC website to view frequently asked questions about the redress process.

The Commission never requires people to pay money or provide account information to receive payment.