A Better Solution Franchise System Aquires new COO, Cassie Findley

A New Beginning For A Better Solution Senior Care Franchise System, Cassie Findley Aquired by the ABS Home Care Franchise System

We are excited to begin our strategy to become the best Senior Care Boutique Business Franchise System in the County” — Lia Smith

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cassie Findley Named Chief Operations Officer at A Better Solution In Home Care Franchise SystemA Better Solution In Home Care, Franchise (ABS), a national leader in in-home care services, announces the appointment of Cassie Findley as Chief Operations Officer (COO).Findley brings over 20 years of executive experience in operations, franchise management, and team development. Her career began as a hands-on caregiver, later evolving into franchise ownership and senior leadership roles with top wellness and franchise organizations including Curves International, Osteo Strong, REFIT Revolution, and F45 Avalon House.As COO, Findley will oversee strategic planning, operational efficiency, and franchise growth across ABS’s national network. Her unique background—combining frontline caregiving with corporate leadership—positions her to enhance both caregiver support and client experience.“Cassie’s proven ability to scale operations while maintaining compassionate care makes her the ideal leader for our next chapter,” said Lia Smith-Pratt, CEO of ABS.Findley holds a B.S. and M.Ed. in Wellness, Exercise, and Health Promotion from Baylor University, where she also teaches at the Hankamer School of Business. She is a certified facilitator in Covey 7 Habits, advanced negotiation, and conflict resolution.“A Better Solution is rooted in care , and I’m honored to help expand that mission nationwide,” said Findley. “I look forward to empowering our teams and strengthening the operational foundation that supports our clients and franchise partners.”About A Better Solution In Home CareFounded in 2000, A Better Solution In Home Care provides professional, personalized in-home care to seniors and individuals with disabilities. With a growing franchise network, ABS is dedicated to helping clients live safely and independently at home. Learn more at www.absihc.com Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.