A Better Solution In Home Care Franchise System Expands Leadership Team with New Vice President of Growth

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Better Solution In Home Care, a growing provider of non-medical home care services, announces the appointment of Lynn Welch as Vice President of Growth.Welch brings more than 20 years of executive leadership experience across home care, senior living, and healthcare operations. She has a proven track record of driving sustainable growth, strengthening operational performance, and developing high-performing teams. Her background in executive operations and multi-site leadership positions her well to support the company’s continued expansionIn her new role, Welch will lead the development and growth of A Better Solution In Home Care’s coaching team. Her focus will be on expanding growth opportunities for franchise owners by providing structured, performance-driven coaching that emphasizes accountability, measurable outcomes, and long-term business success.Welch is known for her hands-on leadership style and practical approach to growth. She brings deep experience in building scalable systems, coaching owners through operational and financial challenges, and aligning teams around clear performance goals. Her leadership supports the company’s commitment to strengthening both franchise operations and the quality of care delivered to clients and familiesAs Vice President of Growth, Welch will play a key role in advancing a more engaged and results-focused coaching model. Her work will support franchise owners as they grow stronger, more profitable businesses while continuing to deliver compassionate, high-quality care within their communities.This appointment reflects A Better Solution In Home Care’s ongoing commitment to thoughtful growth, strong leadership, and meaningful support for the caregivers and franchise owners who serve at the heart of the organization.

